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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/iran-warns-of-retaliation-after-us-strikes-darkhovin-nuclear-site-1124467230.html
Iran Warns of Retaliation After US Strikes Darkhovin Nuclear Site
Iran Warns of Retaliation After US Strikes Darkhovin Nuclear Site
Sputnik International
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi condemned the US strike on the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant as "a dangerous assault on Iran's peaceful infrastructure" and warned the country will act in response.
2026-07-20T06:29+0000
2026-07-20T06:29+0000
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"Iran will take appropriate measures to defend its national interests and security," he wrote on X.The IAEA says the plant is in very early construction and held no nuclear material during its last inspection—posing no radiological risk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/us-forces-complete-9th-wave-of-strikes-on-iran---centcom-1124466762.html
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Iran Warns of Retaliation After US Strikes Darkhovin Nuclear Site

06:29 GMT 20.07.2026
© AP PhotoThis video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise
This video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
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Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi condemned the US strike on the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant as "a dangerous assault on Iran's peaceful infrastructure" and warned the country will act in response.
"Iran will take appropriate measures to defend its national interests and security," he wrote on X.
The IAEA says the plant is in very early construction and held no nuclear material during its last inspection—posing no radiological risk.
An X screenshot of US Navy planes taking part in in the January 11, 2024 air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, conducted by the US and the UK. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Forces Complete 9th Wave of Strikes on Iran - CENTCOM
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