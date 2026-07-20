https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/iran-warns-of-retaliation-after-us-strikes-darkhovin-nuclear-site-1124467230.html

Iran Warns of Retaliation After US Strikes Darkhovin Nuclear Site

Iran Warns of Retaliation After US Strikes Darkhovin Nuclear Site

Sputnik International

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi condemned the US strike on the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant as "a dangerous assault on Iran's peaceful infrastructure" and warned the country will act in response.

2026-07-20T06:29+0000

2026-07-20T06:29+0000

2026-07-20T06:29+0000

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"Iran will take appropriate measures to defend its national interests and security," he wrote on X.The IAEA says the plant is in very early construction and held no nuclear material during its last inspection—posing no radiological risk.

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