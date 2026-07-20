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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russia-continued-overnight-strikes-on-ports-supplying-ukrainian-army-1124467104.html
Russia Continued Overnight Strikes on Ports Supplying Ukrainian Army
Russia Continued Overnight Strikes on Ports Supplying Ukrainian Army
Sputnik International
Precision air-launched weapons and loitering munitions hit fuel depots in Odessa port, destroying fuel and lubricant reserves destined for the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-07-20T06:14+0000
2026-07-20T06:14+0000
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Overnight, Russian strikes also targeted Ukrainian ports used for the Ukrainian army’s logistics.In Odessa port, precision weapons and loitering munitions destroyed fuel storage tanks containing supplies for the Ukrainian army.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russia-strikes-ukraines-military-industrial-complexes-logistics-centers-1124464898.html
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Russia Continued Overnight Strikes on Ports Supplying Ukrainian Army

06:14 GMT 20.07.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
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Precision air-launched weapons and loitering munitions hit fuel depots in Odessa port, destroying fuel and lubricant reserves destined for the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Overnight, Russian strikes also targeted Ukrainian ports used for the Ukrainian army’s logistics.
In Odessa port, precision weapons and loitering munitions destroyed fuel storage tanks containing supplies for the Ukrainian army.
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces continued attacks on the ports of Ukraine, involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine. High-precision air-based weapons and barrage ammunition were used in the port of Odessa, the state-owned Commercial Sea Port of Odessa, and tanks with fuel and lubricants intended for the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complexes, Logistics Centers
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