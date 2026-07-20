https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russia-continued-overnight-strikes-on-ports-supplying-ukrainian-army-1124467104.html
Russia Continued Overnight Strikes on Ports Supplying Ukrainian Army
Russia Continued Overnight Strikes on Ports Supplying Ukrainian Army
Sputnik International
Precision air-launched weapons and loitering munitions hit fuel depots in Odessa port, destroying fuel and lubricant reserves destined for the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-07-20T06:14+0000
2026-07-20T06:14+0000
2026-07-20T06:14+0000
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Overnight, Russian strikes also targeted Ukrainian ports used for the Ukrainian army’s logistics.In Odessa port, precision weapons and loitering munitions destroyed fuel storage tanks containing supplies for the Ukrainian army.
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Russia Continued Overnight Strikes on Ports Supplying Ukrainian Army
Precision air-launched weapons and loitering munitions hit fuel depots in Odessa port, destroying fuel and lubricant reserves destined for the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Overnight, Russian strikes also targeted Ukrainian ports used for the Ukrainian army’s logistics.
In Odessa port, precision weapons and loitering munitions destroyed fuel storage tanks containing supplies for the Ukrainian army.
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces continued attacks on the ports of Ukraine, involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine. High-precision air-based weapons and barrage ammunition were used in the port of Odessa, the state-owned Commercial Sea Port of Odessa, and tanks with fuel and lubricants intended for the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.