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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russia-continues-to-cripple-ukraines-black-sea-logistics---mod-1124469880.html
Russia Continues to Cripple Ukraine's Black Sea Logistics - MoD
Russia Continues to Cripple Ukraine's Black Sea Logistics - MoD
Sputnik International
Two dry cargo ships were damaged in the port of Odessa while unloading military cargo, as well as tanks containing fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday.
2026-07-20T15:28+0000
2026-07-20T15:28+0000
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Infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storing military cargo were damaged in the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, the ministry said, adding that two bulk carriers and a cargo ship delivering goods for Ukraine's military to the port of Chernomorsk were hit at a crossing south of Zatoka.
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Russia Continues to Cripple Ukraine's Black Sea Logistics - MoD

15:28 GMT 20.07.2026
© Photo : Screenshot from social mediaThe aftermath of strikes on Ukrainian ports and vessels supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces
The aftermath of strikes on Ukrainian ports and vessels supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
© Photo : Screenshot from social media
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Two dry cargo ships were damaged in the port of Odessa while unloading military cargo, as well as tanks containing fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday.
Infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storing military cargo were damaged in the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, the ministry said, adding that two bulk carriers and a cargo ship delivering goods for Ukraine's military to the port of Chernomorsk were hit at a crossing south of Zatoka.
Combat operations of the Grad MLRS of the Tsebtr Battlegroup - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Hammers Ukrainian Army's Fuel, Energy & Transport Hubs, Drone Boat Workshops
10:08 GMT
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