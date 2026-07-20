https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russia-continues-to-cripple-ukraines-black-sea-logistics---mod-1124469880.html
Russia Continues to Cripple Ukraine's Black Sea Logistics - MoD
Russia Continues to Cripple Ukraine's Black Sea Logistics - MoD
Sputnik International
Two dry cargo ships were damaged in the port of Odessa while unloading military cargo, as well as tanks containing fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday.
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Infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storing military cargo were damaged in the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, the ministry said, adding that two bulk carriers and a cargo ship delivering goods for Ukraine's military to the port of Chernomorsk were hit at a crossing south of Zatoka.
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Russia Continues to Cripple Ukraine's Black Sea Logistics - MoD
Two dry cargo ships were damaged in the port of Odessa while unloading military cargo, as well as tanks containing fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday.
Infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storing military cargo were damaged in the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, the ministry said, adding that two bulk carriers and a cargo ship delivering goods for Ukraine's military to the port of Chernomorsk were hit at a crossing south of Zatoka.