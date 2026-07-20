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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russia-hammers-ukrainian-armys-fuel-energy--transport-hubs-drone-boat-workshops-1124468103.html
Russia Hammers Ukrainian Army's Fuel, Energy & Transport Hubs, Drone Boat Workshops
Russia Hammers Ukrainian Army's Fuel, Energy & Transport Hubs, Drone Boat Workshops
Sputnik International
The Russian military inflicted damage to fuel, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by Ukraine’s forces, as well as workshops for assembling unmanned boats, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
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Ukraine lost as many as 505 soldiers in fighting against the Vostok battlegroup over the past day, with further manpower and equipment losses recorded elsewhere, the MoD said.This is in addition to over 145 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 350 by Tsentr, up to 210 by Zapad, and over 60 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry detailed.The forces of the Russian Black Sea fleet also destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned boats, the ministry said.
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Russia Hammers Ukrainian Army's Fuel, Energy & Transport Hubs, Drone Boat Workshops

10:08 GMT 20.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations of the Grad MLRS of the Tsebtr Battlegroup
Combat operations of the Grad MLRS of the Tsebtr Battlegroup - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
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The Russian military inflicted damage to fuel, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by Ukraine’s forces, as well as workshops for assembling unmanned boats, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Ukraine lost as many as 505 soldiers in fighting against the Vostok battlegroup over the past day, with further manpower and equipment losses recorded elsewhere, the MoD said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces suffered losses of up to 505 military personnel and 11 vehicles, including a field artillery cannon and a combat vehicle that is part of the Bastion multiple launch rocket system," the ministry said.

This is in addition to over 145 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 350 by Tsentr, up to 210 by Zapad, and over 60 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry detailed.

"Eight guided aerial bombs, four US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher projectiles and 917 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.

The forces of the Russian Black Sea fleet also destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned boats, the ministry said.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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06:14 GMT
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