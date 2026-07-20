https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russia-hammers-ukrainian-armys-fuel-energy--transport-hubs-drone-boat-workshops-1124468103.html

Russia Hammers Ukrainian Army's Fuel, Energy & Transport Hubs, Drone Boat Workshops

Russia Hammers Ukrainian Army's Fuel, Energy & Transport Hubs, Drone Boat Workshops

Sputnik International

The Russian military inflicted damage to fuel, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by Ukraine’s forces, as well as workshops for assembling unmanned boats, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-07-20T10:08+0000

2026-07-20T10:08+0000

2026-07-20T10:08+0000

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Ukraine lost as many as 505 soldiers in fighting against the Vostok battlegroup over the past day, with further manpower and equipment losses recorded elsewhere, the MoD said.This is in addition to over 145 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 350 by Tsentr, up to 210 by Zapad, and over 60 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry detailed.The forces of the Russian Black Sea fleet also destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned boats, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russia-continued-overnight-strikes-on-ports-supplying-ukrainian-army-1124467104.html

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