https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russia-open-to-dialogue-with-european-countries-never-curtailed-relations---kremlin-1124467929.html

Russia Open to Dialogue With European Countries, Never Curtailed Relations - Kremlin

Russia Open to Dialogue With European Countries, Never Curtailed Relations - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia is open to dialogue with European countries and has never initiated the curtailment of relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-07-20T09:25+0000

2026-07-20T09:25+0000

2026-07-20T09:25+0000

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dmitry peskov

russia

sergey lavrov

marco rubio

kremlin

asean

europe

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"Russia continues to be open to dialogue. We have never initiated the curtailment of relations [with European countries]," Peskov told reporters. Russia hears a lot of discussions among politicians in Europe on resuming dialogue with it, but they are not projected onto real politics, the spokesman added. Also there were no practical steps taken by Berlin to establish ties with Moscow, the Peskov said. Russia will only welcome a possible meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier in the day, Rubio said he was ready to meet with Lavrov, as well as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.Russia has had no contact with US representatives in recent days, the official said, adding that technical contacts are being conducted through diplomatic agencies.

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dmitry peskov, russia, sergey lavrov, marco rubio, kremlin, asean, europe