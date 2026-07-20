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Russia Open to Dialogue With European Countries, Never Curtailed Relations - Kremlin
Russia Open to Dialogue With European Countries, Never Curtailed Relations - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia is open to dialogue with European countries and has never initiated the curtailment of relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2026-07-20T09:25+0000
2026-07-20T09:25+0000
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"Russia continues to be open to dialogue. We have never initiated the curtailment of relations [with European countries]," Peskov told reporters. Russia hears a lot of discussions among politicians in Europe on resuming dialogue with it, but they are not projected onto real politics, the spokesman added. Also there were no practical steps taken by Berlin to establish ties with Moscow, the Peskov said. Russia will only welcome a possible meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier in the day, Rubio said he was ready to meet with Lavrov, as well as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.Russia has had no contact with US representatives in recent days, the official said, adding that technical contacts are being conducted through diplomatic agencies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/ukraine-security-framework-impossible-without-russian-participation---kremlin--1124443541.html
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Russia Open to Dialogue With European Countries, Never Curtailed Relations - Kremlin

09:25 GMT 20.07.2026
© Sputnik / Alexei DanichevA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia.
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is open to dialogue with European countries and has never initiated the curtailment of relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Russia continues to be open to dialogue. We have never initiated the curtailment of relations [with European countries]," Peskov told reporters.
Russia hears a lot of discussions among politicians in Europe on resuming dialogue with it, but they are not projected onto real politics, the spokesman added.
Also there were no practical steps taken by Berlin to establish ties with Moscow, the Peskov said.

"Of course, we will always use the experience that we have gained when resuming the dialogue," Peskov noted.

Russia will only welcome a possible meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, Rubio said he was ready to meet with Lavrov, as well as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.
Russia has had no contact with US representatives in recent days, the official said, adding that technical contacts are being conducted through diplomatic agencies.
Moscow Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
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Ukraine Security Framework Impossible Without Russian Participation - Kremlin
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