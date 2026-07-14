Ukraine Security Framework Impossible Without Russian Participation - Kremlin
10:00 GMT 14.07.2026 (Updated: 10:06 GMT 14.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Yuri KochetkovMoscow Kremlin
© Sputnik / Yuri Kochetkov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is impossible to formulate security guarantees for Ukraine without Russia's participation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, following the summit of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris, stated that Russia would not participate in developing mechanisms for security guarantees for Ukraine.
"Chancellor Merz's statement indicates the deadlock of the position held by the Europeans. It is impossible to formulate security guarantees without Russia's participation," Peskov told reporters.
On Terrorist Attacks
The Kremlin is pleased with the successful work of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to prevent terrorist attacks and expresses gratitude to them, Peskov said.
"We rejoice together, in fact, with all Russians at such a successful operation. We sincerely congratulate and probably express our gratitude to our security officers for such work," Peskov told reporters.
Last week, the FSB said that it had thwarted an attempt by the special services of Ukraine, with the direct participation of Western curators, to commit a series of sabotage and terrorist acts using drones at Russian military infrastructure facilities, against one of the leading enterprises of the defense industry complex, as well as against military personnel of the Russian Defense Ministry.
On European Sanctions
Russia considers the new European sanctions against Russia illegal, Peskov said.
"As for sanctions, we traditionally consider them illegal, too," Peskov told reporters.
On Monday, London imposed sanctions on 23 Russians, including for allegedly unwanted cyberactivity. The EU, in turn, officially imposed sanctions against the Russian company VK, as well as against the company Communication Platform, which the EU calls the legal entity of the Max platform.
Russia has adapted to tens of thousands of sanctions against the country and has learned how to circumvent them, and will continue to do so, the official said.
"We are convinced that our messenger, despite all the sanctions, will continue its rather rapid and successful development," Peskov said, adding that by imposing sanctions against the messenger, Europeans are taking an undemocratic approach.
On Relations With Azerbaijan
Russia will fully develop relations with Azerbaijan, Peskov said.
"We are following a pragmatic approach here. And we believe that we should develop our relations in every possible way, especially with a country like Azerbaijan," Peskov told reporters.
Baku's position on Ukraine is a matter of disagreement with Moscow, but does not cast a shadow on bilateral relations, the official said, adding that Moscow will continue to consistently and reasonably explain its position on Ukraine in contacts with Baku.
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