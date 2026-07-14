https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/ukraine-security-framework-impossible-without-russian-participation---kremlin--1124443541.html

Ukraine Security Framework Impossible Without Russian Participation - Kremlin

Ukraine Security Framework Impossible Without Russian Participation - Kremlin

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is impossible to formulate security guarantees for Ukraine without Russia's participation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on... 14.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-14T10:00+0000

2026-07-14T10:00+0000

2026-07-14T10:06+0000

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Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, following the summit of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris, stated that Russia would not participate in developing mechanisms for security guarantees for Ukraine.On Terrorist AttacksThe Kremlin is pleased with the successful work of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to prevent terrorist attacks and expresses gratitude to them, Peskov said.On European SanctionsRussia considers the new European sanctions against Russia illegal, Peskov said.Russia has adapted to tens of thousands of sanctions against the country and has learned how to circumvent them, and will continue to do so, the official said.On Relations With AzerbaijanRussia will fully develop relations with Azerbaijan, Peskov said.Baku's position on Ukraine is a matter of disagreement with Moscow, but does not cast a shadow on bilateral relations, the official said, adding that Moscow will continue to consistently and reasonably explain its position on Ukraine in contacts with Baku.

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