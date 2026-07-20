https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russian-air-defense-systems-down-381-ukrainian-drones-overnight--1124466994.html

Russian Air Defense Systems Down 381 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russian Air Defense Systems Down 381 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Sputnik International

Russian air defense systems shot down 381 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-07-20T05:39+0000

2026-07-20T05:39+0000

2026-07-20T05:39+0000

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"During the night from 20:00 [Moscow time, 17:00 GMT] on July 19 to 8:00 on July 20, 381 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of an airplane type were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tula regions, the Moscow Region, the Krasnodar Territory, the Republic of Crimea and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russian-forces-continue-obliterating-ukrainian-military-logistics-1124466343.html

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