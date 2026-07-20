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Russian Athletes Barred From Games in Germany Amid Country's Anti-Nazi Campaign - Russian MFA
Russian Athletes Barred From Games in Germany Amid Country's Anti-Nazi Campaign - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
Russian athletes were not allowed to compete in Germany in connection with Russia’s fight against Nazism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday.
2026-07-20T09:51+0000
2026-07-20T09:51+0000
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"I would like to remind the German Deaf Sports Association that without our country’s efforts, people with disabilities in Germany might never have gained the right to form associations and engage in athletic activities. Our athletes are being unjustly punished merely for carrying the flag of a country that has consistently and comprehensively opposed Nazism throughout its history," Zakharova said.Earlier in the day, the Russian embassy in Berlin reported that the German Deaf Sports Association, in coordination with the German government, has refused to ensure the admission of Russian athletes to the European Deaf Youth Games, which are scheduled to take place in Hannover in August. The German Deaf Sports Association has cited as justification that the German people would allegedly "not agree with Russia's participation in the competitions," the embassy added.Read about how politics seeks to take over international sports here.
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Russian Athletes Barred From Games in Germany Amid Country's Anti-Nazi Campaign - Russian MFA

09:51 GMT 20.07.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
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Russian athletes were not allowed to compete in Germany in connection with Russia’s fight against Nazism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday.
"I would like to remind the German Deaf Sports Association that without our country’s efforts, people with disabilities in Germany might never have gained the right to form associations and engage in athletic activities. Our athletes are being unjustly punished merely for carrying the flag of a country that has consistently and comprehensively opposed Nazism throughout its history," Zakharova said.
Earlier in the day, the Russian embassy in Berlin reported that the German Deaf Sports Association, in coordination with the German government, has refused to ensure the admission of Russian athletes to the European Deaf Youth Games, which are scheduled to take place in Hannover in August. The German Deaf Sports Association has cited as justification that the German people would allegedly "not agree with Russia's participation in the competitions," the embassy added.
Read about how politics seeks to take over international sports here.
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