https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russian-athletes-barred-from-games-in-germany-amid-countrys-anti-nazi-campaign---russian-mfa-1124468312.html

Russian Athletes Barred From Games in Germany Amid Country's Anti-Nazi Campaign - Russian MFA

Russian Athletes Barred From Games in Germany Amid Country's Anti-Nazi Campaign - Russian MFA

Sputnik International

Russian athletes were not allowed to compete in Germany in connection with Russia’s fight against Nazism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday.

2026-07-20T09:51+0000

2026-07-20T09:51+0000

2026-07-20T09:51+0000

world

maria zakharova

russia

germany

russian foreign ministry

athletes

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116298090_0:0:2904:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_a12fbbace094c06fde2b8f52e5f86d43.jpg

"I would like to remind the German Deaf Sports Association that without our country’s efforts, people with disabilities in Germany might never have gained the right to form associations and engage in athletic activities. Our athletes are being unjustly punished merely for carrying the flag of a country that has consistently and comprehensively opposed Nazism throughout its history," Zakharova said.Earlier in the day, the Russian embassy in Berlin reported that the German Deaf Sports Association, in coordination with the German government, has refused to ensure the admission of Russian athletes to the European Deaf Youth Games, which are scheduled to take place in Hannover in August. The German Deaf Sports Association has cited as justification that the German people would allegedly "not agree with Russia's participation in the competitions," the embassy added.Read about how politics seeks to take over international sports here.

russia

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova, russia, germany, russian foreign ministry, athletes