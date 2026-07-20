International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russian-mfa-condemns-ukraines-strikes-on-tankers-near-caspian-pipeline-consortium-terminal-1124469285.html
Russian MFA Condemns Ukraine's Strikes on Tankers Near Caspian Pipeline Consortium Terminal
Russian MFA Condemns Ukraine's Strikes on Tankers Near Caspian Pipeline Consortium Terminal
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry condemns Ukraine's attacks on tankers near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal, as well as the actions of those who helped plan them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2026-07-20T14:10+0000
2026-07-20T14:10+0000
world
russia
ukraine
russian foreign ministry
maria zakharova
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106678271_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8a8cea09358917646a718580d5747ae1.jpg
"We decisively condemn this terrorist act and the actions of all parties who facilitated its planning and execution," she said in a comment regarding the Ukrainian terrorist attacks on facilities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.Other Statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/attack-on-caspian-pipeline-consortium-facilities-not-ukraines-first---kremlin-1123958127.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106678271_238:0:2969:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80d920d71ddcd9adc58671f9b8fa1819.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian foreign ministry, maria zakharova
russia, ukraine, russian foreign ministry, maria zakharova

Russian MFA Condemns Ukraine's Strikes on Tankers Near Caspian Pipeline Consortium Terminal

14:10 GMT 20.07.2026
© AP PhotoIn this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks to the media in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks to the media in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
© AP Photo
Subscribe
The Russian Foreign Ministry condemns Ukraine's attacks on tankers near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal, as well as the actions of those who helped plan them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"We decisively condemn this terrorist act and the actions of all parties who facilitated its planning and execution," she said in a comment regarding the Ukrainian terrorist attacks on facilities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

Other Statements:

Russia views Ukraine's attacks on tankers at the marine terminal of the CPC as confirmation of Ukraine's course toward destabilizing global oil markets
Ukraine ignores the economic damage its actions inflict on the US and European countries
Ukraine does not know what respectful treatment of partners means, as the attacks have targeted tankers working in the interests of the oil industry of Kazakhstan, the US, and Europe
Russia calls on the world to properly assess Ukraine's attacks on tankers during loading at the marine terminal of the CPC
Caspian Pipeline Consortium - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2026
World
Attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium Facilities not Ukraine's First - Kremlin
7 April, 10:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала