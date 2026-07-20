https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russian-mfa-condemns-ukraines-strikes-on-tankers-near-caspian-pipeline-consortium-terminal-1124469285.html
Russian MFA Condemns Ukraine's Strikes on Tankers Near Caspian Pipeline Consortium Terminal
Russian MFA Condemns Ukraine's Strikes on Tankers Near Caspian Pipeline Consortium Terminal
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry condemns Ukraine's attacks on tankers near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal, as well as the actions of those who helped plan them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2026-07-20T14:10+0000
2026-07-20T14:10+0000
2026-07-20T14:10+0000
world
russia
ukraine
russian foreign ministry
maria zakharova
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106678271_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8a8cea09358917646a718580d5747ae1.jpg
"We decisively condemn this terrorist act and the actions of all parties who facilitated its planning and execution," she said in a comment regarding the Ukrainian terrorist attacks on facilities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.Other Statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/attack-on-caspian-pipeline-consortium-facilities-not-ukraines-first---kremlin-1123958127.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106678271_238:0:2969:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80d920d71ddcd9adc58671f9b8fa1819.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, russian foreign ministry, maria zakharova
russia, ukraine, russian foreign ministry, maria zakharova
Russian MFA Condemns Ukraine's Strikes on Tankers Near Caspian Pipeline Consortium Terminal
The Russian Foreign Ministry condemns Ukraine's attacks on tankers near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal, as well as the actions of those who helped plan them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"We decisively condemn this terrorist act and the actions of all parties who facilitated its planning and execution," she said in a comment regarding the Ukrainian terrorist attacks on facilities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.
Russia views Ukraine's attacks on tankers at the marine terminal of the CPC as confirmation of Ukraine's course toward destabilizing global oil markets
Ukraine ignores the economic damage its actions inflict on the US and European countries
Ukraine does not know what respectful treatment of partners means, as the attacks have targeted tankers working in the interests of the oil industry of Kazakhstan, the US, and Europe
Russia calls on the world to properly assess Ukraine's attacks on tankers during loading at the marine terminal of the CPC