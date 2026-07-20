https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russian-mfa-condemns-ukraines-strikes-on-tankers-near-caspian-pipeline-consortium-terminal-1124469285.html

Russian MFA Condemns Ukraine's Strikes on Tankers Near Caspian Pipeline Consortium Terminal

Russian MFA Condemns Ukraine's Strikes on Tankers Near Caspian Pipeline Consortium Terminal

Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemns Ukraine's attacks on tankers near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal, as well as the actions of those who helped plan them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

2026-07-20T14:10+0000

2026-07-20T14:10+0000

2026-07-20T14:10+0000

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"We decisively condemn this terrorist act and the actions of all parties who facilitated its planning and execution," she said in a comment regarding the Ukrainian terrorist attacks on facilities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.Other Statements:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/attack-on-caspian-pipeline-consortium-facilities-not-ukraines-first---kremlin-1123958127.html

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