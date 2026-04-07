https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/attack-on-caspian-pipeline-consortium-facilities-not-ukraines-first---kremlin-1123958127.html

Attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium Facilities not Ukraine's First - Kremlin

Attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium Facilities not Ukraine's First - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) facility in Russia's Novorossiysk is not Kiev's first attempt to strike at its infrastructure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-04-07T10:31+0000

2026-04-07T10:31+0000

2026-04-07T10:32+0000

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"It is obvious that the strikes took place. Here, of course, the main primary source is our military, who made the relevant statement. We know that this is not the first time that the Kiev regime has attacked the CPC infrastructure. This important international pipeline has already suffered many times," Peskov told reporters.Russia is negotiating on providing energy supplies abroad to ensure that the situation best suits Moscow's interests, Peskov said.There is a huge number of requests for the purchase of Russian energy resources in the world, the spokesman added.Other Statements:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/negotiations-on-ukraine-currently-on-pause-us-has-lots-of-other-things-to-do---kremlin-1123952901.html

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