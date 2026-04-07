Attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium Facilities not Ukraine's First - Kremlin
10:31 GMT 07.04.2026 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 07.04.2026)
© Sputnik / Vitaly TimkivCaspian Pipeline Consortium
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) facility in Russia's Novorossiysk is not Kiev's first attempt to strike at its infrastructure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"It is obvious that the strikes took place. Here, of course, the main primary source is our military, who made the relevant statement. We know that this is not the first time that the Kiev regime has attacked the CPC infrastructure. This important international pipeline has already suffered many times," Peskov told reporters.
On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev carried out an overnight attack with drones on the facilities of the international oil transportation company Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) at a marine transshipment complex in Novorossiysk. Ukrainian UAVs also attacked the civilian infrastructure of the city of Novorossiysk, including apartment buildings and private residential buildings, as a result of which civilians, including children, were injured.
Russia is negotiating on providing energy supplies abroad to ensure that the situation best suits Moscow's interests, Peskov said.
"We are negotiating [on the issue of energy supplies abroad] in such a way that this situation best suits our interests," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the situation in the energy sector.
There is a huge number of requests for the purchase of Russian energy resources in the world, the spokesman added.
"Now that the world has definitely embarked on the path of an economic and energy crisis, a rather serious one, the scale of which is growing day by day, then, of course, the market and market conditions in the field of energy and energy resources have completely changed," Peskov said.
Other Statements:
Russia is negotiating the supply of energy resources for rubles to ensure that the terms best serve Moscow's interests
The global energy market has completely changed against the backdrop of the current Middle East conflict
The world has entered a path toward a serious economic and energy crisis