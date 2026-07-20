https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russian-people-will-never-forget-north-korean-soldiers-feat-in-kursk-region-lavrov-1124470190.html

Russian People Will Never Forget North Korean Soldiers’ Feat in Kursk Region - Lavrov

Russian People Will Never Forget North Korean Soldiers’ Feat in Kursk Region - Lavrov

Sputnik International

North Korean soldiers brought closer the liberation of the Kursk region from Ukrainian neo-Nazis at the cost of their lives, and the Russian people will never forget their feat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

2026-07-20T16:57+0000

2026-07-20T16:57+0000

2026-07-20T16:57+0000

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"Our people will never forget the unparalleled feats, exceptional courage of the Korean soldiers, their selflessness, which were shown during battles alongside us in the same trench against a common enemy," the minister said during a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui. The minister added that the allied relations between Moscow and Pyongyang continue to this day. Lavrov also recalled that Pyongyang hosted the opening ceremony of the Memorial Complex and Museum of Combat Feats of Heroes of the Foreign Military Operation on April 26. "The majestic memorial complex has become a symbol of the friendship and unity of our peoples, forever preserving the memory of the Korean People's Army soldiers’ heroism," the minister said. On Sunday, Putin hosted Choe at the Kremlin. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov were also present at the meeting. Choe arrived in Moscow on an official visit at the invitation of Lavrov.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/putin-praises-moscow-pyongyang-ties-at-meeting-with-top-north-korean-diplomat-kremlin-1124466225.html

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russia, north korea, kursk, sergey lavrov, korean people's army