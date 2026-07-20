https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/yemens-houthis-announce-naval-blockade-of-saudi-arabia-1124468841.html
Yemen's Houthis Announce Naval Blockade of Saudi Arabia
Yemen's Houthis Announce Naval Blockade of Saudi Arabia
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis are imposing a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia, military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Monday.
2026-07-20T13:15+0000
2026-07-20T13:15+0000
2026-07-20T13:16+0000
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"The Yemeni Armed Forces declare a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye,' effective immediately upon the issuance of this statement," Saree said in a statement.Last Monday, the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of striking Sanaa airport when a plane from Tehran with the Houthi leaders' delegation on board was landing. In retaliation they fired drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia's south.The parties had refrained from exchanging strikes since October 2022. Saudi Arabia imposed a blockade on northern Yemen after the Houthis came to power in Sanaa in 2014 and controls the country's airspace.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/houthis-threaten-to-strike-saudi-oil-facilities-riyadh-airport-1124456651.html
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saudi arabia, yemen, houthis, middle east, sanaa
Yemen's Houthis Announce Naval Blockade of Saudi Arabia
13:15 GMT 20.07.2026 (Updated: 13:16 GMT 20.07.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis are imposing a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia, military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Monday.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces declare a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye,' effective immediately upon the issuance of this statement," Saree said in a statement.
Last Monday, the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of striking Sanaa airport when a plane from Tehran with the Houthi leaders' delegation on board was landing. In retaliation they fired drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia's south.
The parties had refrained from exchanging strikes since October 2022. Saudi Arabia imposed a blockade on northern Yemen after the Houthis came to power in Sanaa in 2014 and controls the country's airspace.