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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/yemens-houthis-announce-naval-blockade-of-saudi-arabia-1124468841.html
Yemen's Houthis Announce Naval Blockade of Saudi Arabia
Yemen's Houthis Announce Naval Blockade of Saudi Arabia
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis are imposing a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia, military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Monday.
2026-07-20T13:15+0000
2026-07-20T13:16+0000
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"The Yemeni Armed Forces declare a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye,' effective immediately upon the issuance of this statement," Saree said in a statement.Last Monday, the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of striking Sanaa airport when a plane from Tehran with the Houthi leaders' delegation on board was landing. In retaliation they fired drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia's south.The parties had refrained from exchanging strikes since October 2022. Saudi Arabia imposed a blockade on northern Yemen after the Houthis came to power in Sanaa in 2014 and controls the country's airspace.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/houthis-threaten-to-strike-saudi-oil-facilities-riyadh-airport-1124456651.html
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Yemen's Houthis Announce Naval Blockade of Saudi Arabia

13:15 GMT 20.07.2026 (Updated: 13:16 GMT 20.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Indian NavyIn this photo provided by the Indian Navy on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, a view of the oil tanker Marlin Luanda in the background, on fire after an attack, in the Gulf of Aden, taken from the Indian navy guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam
In this photo provided by the Indian Navy on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, a view of the oil tanker Marlin Luanda in the background, on fire after an attack, in the Gulf of Aden, taken from the Indian navy guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
© AP Photo / Indian Navy
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis are imposing a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia, military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Monday.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces declare a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye,' effective immediately upon the issuance of this statement," Saree said in a statement.
Last Monday, the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of striking Sanaa airport when a plane from Tehran with the Houthi leaders' delegation on board was landing. In retaliation they fired drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia's south.
The parties had refrained from exchanging strikes since October 2022. Saudi Arabia imposed a blockade on northern Yemen after the Houthis came to power in Sanaa in 2014 and controls the country's airspace.
A Houthi supporter holds a mock missile during a protest marking Jerusalem Day in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2026
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Houthis Threaten to Strike Saudi Oil Facilities, Riyadh Airport
16 July, 17:56 GMT
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