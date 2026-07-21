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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/houthi-blockade-against-saudi-arabia-creates-geopolitical-economic-dilemma-for-pakistan-1124473618.html
Houthi Blockade Against Saudi Arabia Creates Geopolitical, Economic Dilemma for Pakistan
Houthi Blockade Against Saudi Arabia Creates Geopolitical, Economic Dilemma for Pakistan
Sputnik International
Any threat to the Kingdom's stability is a threat to Pakistan's strategic and economic interests, experts stress.
2026-07-21T15:01+0000
2026-07-21T15:01+0000
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Pakistan is grappling with the potential fallout from a Houthi threat to blockade Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, a development that could activate one of the region's most consequential defense agreements.The reason is a binding defense pact signed in September 2025. Under its terms, an attack on Saudi Arabia is treated as an attack on Pakistan and vice versa.The Houthi threat is no bluff, according to Khan. They possess ballistic missiles, long-range drones, and explosive-laden unmanned boats. They have already hit Saudi oil facilities and struck commercial ships in the Red Sea. Their capabilities allow them to choke energy exports, spike insurance costs, and force billions in defensive spending – a reality that extends far beyond Yemen's borders.The economic consequences for Pakistan could be severe also, Ali Ehsan, an economic policy analyst, warns. With Bab el-Mandeb now under threat, Pakistan loses its alternative route for Saudi oil shipments. That means higher petrol and electricity prices, disrupted textile exports to Europe, and mounting pressure on an already fragile economy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/yemens-houthis-announce-naval-blockade-of-saudi-arabia-1124468841.html
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Houthi Blockade Against Saudi Arabia Creates Geopolitical, Economic Dilemma for Pakistan

15:01 GMT 21.07.2026
© AP Photo / Osamah AbdulrahmanHouthi supporters attend a rally against the U.S.-led strikes on Yemen and Israel's war in Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024
Houthi supporters attend a rally against the U.S.-led strikes on Yemen and Israel's war in Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
© AP Photo / Osamah Abdulrahman
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Any threat to the Kingdom's stability is a threat to Pakistan's strategic and economic interests, experts stress.
Pakistan is grappling with the potential fallout from a Houthi threat to blockade Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, a development that could activate one of the region's most consequential defense agreements.
“For Pakistan, the implications are direct and serious,” Abdullah Khan, director of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, tells Sputnik.
The reason is a binding defense pact signed in September 2025. Under its terms, an attack on Saudi Arabia is treated as an attack on Pakistan and vice versa.
"Pakistan's interest lies in preventing further escalation through restraint and diplomacy while remaining fully committed to Saudi Arabia's security under the mutual defense framework. Any threat to the Kingdom's stability is a threat to Pakistan's strategic and economic interests," Khan stresses.
The Houthi threat is no bluff, according to Khan. They possess ballistic missiles, long-range drones, and explosive-laden unmanned boats. They have already hit Saudi oil facilities and struck commercial ships in the Red Sea. Their capabilities allow them to choke energy exports, spike insurance costs, and force billions in defensive spending – a reality that extends far beyond Yemen's borders.
In this photo provided by the Indian Navy on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, a view of the oil tanker Marlin Luanda in the background, on fire after an attack, in the Gulf of Aden, taken from the Indian navy guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
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Yemen's Houthis Announce Naval Blockade of Saudi Arabia
Yesterday, 13:15 GMT
The economic consequences for Pakistan could be severe also, Ali Ehsan, an economic policy analyst, warns. With Bab el-Mandeb now under threat, Pakistan loses its alternative route for Saudi oil shipments. That means higher petrol and electricity prices, disrupted textile exports to Europe, and mounting pressure on an already fragile economy.
"Pakistan's trade with Europe, which is an export market, will get highly affected by this situation and Pakistan's economy will come under more pressure," Ehsan says.
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