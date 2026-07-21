https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/houthi-blockade-against-saudi-arabia-creates-geopolitical-economic-dilemma-for-pakistan-1124473618.html

Houthi Blockade Against Saudi Arabia Creates Geopolitical, Economic Dilemma for Pakistan

Houthi Blockade Against Saudi Arabia Creates Geopolitical, Economic Dilemma for Pakistan

Sputnik International

Any threat to the Kingdom's stability is a threat to Pakistan's strategic and economic interests, experts stress.

2026-07-21T15:01+0000

2026-07-21T15:01+0000

2026-07-21T15:01+0000

analysis

pakistan

saudi arabia

red sea

houthi

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Pakistan is grappling with the potential fallout from a Houthi threat to blockade Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, a development that could activate one of the region's most consequential defense agreements.The reason is a binding defense pact signed in September 2025. Under its terms, an attack on Saudi Arabia is treated as an attack on Pakistan and vice versa.The Houthi threat is no bluff, according to Khan. They possess ballistic missiles, long-range drones, and explosive-laden unmanned boats. They have already hit Saudi oil facilities and struck commercial ships in the Red Sea. Their capabilities allow them to choke energy exports, spike insurance costs, and force billions in defensive spending – a reality that extends far beyond Yemen's borders.The economic consequences for Pakistan could be severe also, Ali Ehsan, an economic policy analyst, warns. With Bab el-Mandeb now under threat, Pakistan loses its alternative route for Saudi oil shipments. That means higher petrol and electricity prices, disrupted textile exports to Europe, and mounting pressure on an already fragile economy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/yemens-houthis-announce-naval-blockade-of-saudi-arabia-1124468841.html

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red sea

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pakistan, saudi arabia, red sea, houthi