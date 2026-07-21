https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/irgc-attacks-amazon-data-center-in-bahrain-in-response-to-us-strikes-on-nuclear-power-plant-1124472798.html

IRGC Attacks Amazon’s Bahrain Data Center to Retaliate for US Strikes on Nuclear Power Plant

IRGC Attacks Amazon’s Bahrain Data Center to Retaliate for US Strikes on Nuclear Power Plant

Sputnik International

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that it had attacked a data center belonging to US trade giant Amazon in Bahrain in response to the US strikes on the Darkhovin nuclear power plant (NPP) construction site.

2026-07-21T13:10+0000

2026-07-21T13:10+0000

2026-07-21T14:22+0000

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On Sunday, media reported that the US military had attacked the nuclear facility's construction site in the Iranian city of Darkhovin. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that it was looking into the reports, adding that it did not believe the attack posed any radiological risk. On the night of June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum calling for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran since July 8. The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the ceasefire deal. On July 9, Trump effectively declared the truce to be null and void.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/us-cannot-protect-its-50000-troops-from-irans-substantial-arsenal---reports-1124471060.html

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