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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/irgc-attacks-amazon-data-center-in-bahrain-in-response-to-us-strikes-on-nuclear-power-plant-1124472798.html
IRGC Attacks Amazon’s Bahrain Data Center to Retaliate for US Strikes on Nuclear Power Plant
IRGC Attacks Amazon’s Bahrain Data Center to Retaliate for US Strikes on Nuclear Power Plant
Sputnik International
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that it had attacked a data center belonging to US trade giant Amazon in Bahrain in response to the US strikes on the Darkhovin nuclear power plant (NPP) construction site.
2026-07-21T13:10+0000
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On Sunday, media reported that the US military had attacked the nuclear facility's construction site in the Iranian city of Darkhovin. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that it was looking into the reports, adding that it did not believe the attack posed any radiological risk. On the night of June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum calling for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran since July 8. The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the ceasefire deal. On July 9, Trump effectively declared the truce to be null and void.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/us-cannot-protect-its-50000-troops-from-irans-substantial-arsenal---reports-1124471060.html
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IRGC Attacks Amazon’s Bahrain Data Center to Retaliate for US Strikes on Nuclear Power Plant

13:10 GMT 21.07.2026 (Updated: 14:22 GMT 21.07.2026)
© AP PhotoThis video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise
This video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that it had attacked a data center belonging to US trade giant Amazon in Bahrain in response to the US strikes on the Darkhovin nuclear power plant's construction site.
On Sunday, media reported that the US military had attacked the nuclear facility's construction site in the Iranian city of Darkhovin. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that it was looking into the reports, adding that it did not believe the attack posed any radiological risk.
"In response to yesterday's US attacks on facilities under construction and civilian areas in the Darkhovin area, the IRGC said it had launched several cruise missiles at the central data infrastructure of the US company Amazon in Bahrain, causing significant damage," the IRGC said in a statement.
On the night of June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum calling for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran since July 8.
The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the ceasefire deal. On July 9, Trump effectively declared the truce to be null and void.
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Cannot Protect Its 50,000 Troops From Iran’s Substantial Arsenal - Reports
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