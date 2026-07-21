https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/us-cannot-protect-its-50000-troops-from-irans-substantial-arsenal---reports-1124471060.html

US Cannot Protect Its 50,000 Troops From Iran’s Substantial Arsenal - Reports

US Cannot Protect Its 50,000 Troops From Iran’s Substantial Arsenal - Reports

Sputnik International

The United States cannot protect its 50,000 troops stationed in the Middle East from attacks by Iran, whose arsenal of missiles and drones remains substantial, the Wall Street Journal reported.

2026-07-21T07:37+0000

2026-07-21T07:37+0000

2026-07-21T07:37+0000

us-israel war on iran

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us central command (centcom)

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On July 18, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that two US soldiers were killed and another one went missing as a result of an Iranian strike on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan housing American forces. The strike on the base was one of three separate missile attacks in 24 hours last week, US officials said. The fact that three missiles managed to evade US air defense systems highlights the challenges of protecting the 50,000 troops deployed in the region from the Iranian military, which still possesses a substantial number of ballistic missiles and drones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. During Iran’s strike on the US Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, the strikes hit prefabricated barracks, the newspaper reported. The body of another victim was found at the military base, but his identity has not yet been established, the report said. On Monday, CBS News reported, citing the Pentagon, that nearly 100 US service members were wounded as a result of several Iranian strikes on bases in the Middle East. The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities. On July 9, US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire was no longer in effect.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/irgc-struck-us-radars-satellite-communications-system-hangars-in-kuwait---reports-1124470801.html

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