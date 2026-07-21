https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/irgc-hit-us-base-in-jordan-destroyed-anti-missile-defense-radar-f-15-jet---reports-1124472054.html

IRGC Hit US Base in Jordan, Destroyed Anti-Missile Defense Radar, F-15 Jet - Reports

IRGC Hit US Base in Jordan, Destroyed Anti-Missile Defense Radar, F-15 Jet - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a strike on a US base in Jordan, the destruction of a missile defense radar system and an F-15 fighter jet, Press TV reported on Tuesday.

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2026-07-21T09:01+0000

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Earlier in the day, Press TV reported the IRGC had attacked the US Ahmad Al Jaber air base in Kuwait. IRGC also said it launched cruise missiles at an Amazon data center in Bahrain in retaliation for Monday's US attacks, causing serious damage, Press TV reported. The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities. On July 9, US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire was no longer in effect.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/irgc-struck-us-radars-satellite-communications-system-hangars-in-kuwait---reports-1124470801.html

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