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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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IRGC Hit US Base in Jordan, Destroyed Anti-Missile Defense Radar, F-15 Jet - Reports
IRGC Hit US Base in Jordan, Destroyed Anti-Missile Defense Radar, F-15 Jet - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a strike on a US base in Jordan, the destruction of a missile defense radar system and an F-15 fighter jet, Press TV reported on Tuesday.
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Earlier in the day, Press TV reported the IRGC had attacked the US Ahmad Al Jaber air base in Kuwait. IRGC also said it launched cruise missiles at an Amazon data center in Bahrain in retaliation for Monday's US attacks, causing serious damage, Press TV reported. The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities. On July 9, US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire was no longer in effect.
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IRGC Hit US Base in Jordan, Destroyed Anti-Missile Defense Radar, F-15 Jet - Reports

09:01 GMT 21.07.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian ArmyIn this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, a missile is launched during a military drill in southern Iran
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, a missile is launched during a military drill in southern Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian Army
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a strike on a US base in Jordan, the destruction of a missile defense radar system and an F-15 fighter jet, Press TV reported on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Press TV reported the IRGC had attacked the US Ahmad Al Jaber air base in Kuwait.
IRGC also said it launched cruise missiles at an Amazon data center in Bahrain in retaliation for Monday's US attacks, causing serious damage, Press TV reported.
In this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
IRGC Struck US Radars, Satellite Communications System, Hangars in Kuwait - Reports
03:56 GMT

On the night of June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum that calls for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, starting on July 8, the US military carried out several waves of attacks against Iran. US Central Command claimed that these were allegedly in response to Iran’s actions against commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities. On July 9, US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire was no longer in effect.
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