https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/irgc-hit-us-base-in-jordan-destroyed-anti-missile-defense-radar-f-15-jet---reports-1124472054.html
IRGC Hit US Base in Jordan, Destroyed Anti-Missile Defense Radar, F-15 Jet - Reports
IRGC Hit US Base in Jordan, Destroyed Anti-Missile Defense Radar, F-15 Jet - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a strike on a US base in Jordan, the destruction of a missile defense radar system and an F-15 fighter jet, Press TV reported on Tuesday.
2026-07-21T09:01+0000
2026-07-21T09:01+0000
2026-07-21T09:01+0000
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Earlier in the day, Press TV reported the IRGC had attacked the US Ahmad Al Jaber air base in Kuwait. IRGC also said it launched cruise missiles at an Amazon data center in Bahrain in retaliation for Monday's US attacks, causing serious damage, Press TV reported. The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities. On July 9, US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire was no longer in effect.
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IRGC Hit US Base in Jordan, Destroyed Anti-Missile Defense Radar, F-15 Jet - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a strike on a US base in Jordan, the destruction of a missile defense radar system and an F-15 fighter jet, Press TV reported on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Press TV reported the IRGC had attacked the US Ahmad Al Jaber air base in Kuwait.
IRGC also said it launched cruise missiles at an Amazon data center in Bahrain in retaliation for Monday's US attacks, causing serious damage, Press TV reported.
On the night of June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum that calls for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, starting on July 8, the US military carried out several waves of attacks against Iran. US Central Command claimed that these were allegedly in response to Iran’s actions against commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities. On July 9, US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire was no longer in effect.