https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/killing-of-zaporozhye-plants-engineer-pushes-europe-closer-to-nuclear-disaster---russian-official-1124471200.html

Killing of Zaporozhye Plant's Engineer Pushes Europe Closer to Nuclear Disaster - Russian Official

Killing of Zaporozhye Plant's Engineer Pushes Europe Closer to Nuclear Disaster - Russian Official

Sputnik International

The terrorist attack by Ukraine against the chief engineer of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Alexander Yakovlev, inevitably increases the risk of a man-made radiation catastrophe, Russia's Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

2026-07-21T07:47+0000

2026-07-21T07:47+0000

2026-07-21T07:47+0000

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"The targeted killing of the very specialists keeping Europe's largest nuclear plant safe is a brazen bid to cripple the facility's command chain, and it dramatically raises the odds of a radiological catastrophe," warned Miroshnik.Other Statements:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-chief-engineer-killed-in-ukrainian-drone-strike--rosatom-1124452479.html

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