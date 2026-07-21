International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/killing-of-zaporozhye-plants-engineer-pushes-europe-closer-to-nuclear-disaster---russian-official-1124471200.html
Killing of Zaporozhye Plant's Engineer Pushes Europe Closer to Nuclear Disaster - Russian Official
Killing of Zaporozhye Plant's Engineer Pushes Europe Closer to Nuclear Disaster - Russian Official
Sputnik International
The terrorist attack by Ukraine against the chief engineer of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Alexander Yakovlev, inevitably increases the risk of a man-made radiation catastrophe, Russia's Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.
2026-07-21T07:47+0000
2026-07-21T07:47+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
rodion miroshnik
zaporozhye
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/16/1119067463_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b75c93d033193c14d9cfe56cadf59976.jpg
"The targeted killing of the very specialists keeping Europe's largest nuclear plant safe is a brazen bid to cripple the facility's command chain, and it dramatically raises the odds of a radiological catastrophe," warned Miroshnik.Other Statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-chief-engineer-killed-in-ukrainian-drone-strike--rosatom-1124452479.html
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/16/1119067463_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25f1e095b976e388d1c9600d67477d30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, rodion miroshnik, zaporozhye
russia, ukraine, rodion miroshnik, zaporozhye

Killing of Zaporozhye Plant's Engineer Pushes Europe Closer to Nuclear Disaster - Russian Official

07:47 GMT 21.07.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankStele of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar.
Stele of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The terrorist attack by Ukraine against the chief engineer of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Alexander Yakovlev, inevitably increases the risk of a man-made radiation catastrophe, Russia's Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.
"The targeted killing of the very specialists keeping Europe's largest nuclear plant safe is a brazen bid to cripple the facility's command chain, and it dramatically raises the odds of a radiological catastrophe," warned Miroshnik.

Chief Engineer Alexander Yakovlev was killed on July 15 when a Ukrainian drone struck his car in Energodar, he died along with his driver. A third plant worker was wounded as well.

View of the power units of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
Russia
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Chief Engineer Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack
15 July, 17:42 GMT

Other Statements:

Against the backdrop of the Ukrainian forces setbacks, Ukraine has intensified strikes on civilian targets in Russia, which has led to an increase in the number of casualties among the civilian population
Sixty-nine peaceful civilians of Russia were killed by shelling from Ukrainian militants over the past week, and another 364 people were injured
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала