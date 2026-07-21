https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/killing-of-zaporozhye-plants-engineer-pushes-europe-closer-to-nuclear-disaster---russian-official-1124471200.html
Killing of Zaporozhye Plant's Engineer Pushes Europe Closer to Nuclear Disaster - Russian Official
Killing of Zaporozhye Plant's Engineer Pushes Europe Closer to Nuclear Disaster - Russian Official
Sputnik International
The terrorist attack by Ukraine against the chief engineer of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Alexander Yakovlev, inevitably increases the risk of a man-made radiation catastrophe, Russia's Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.
2026-07-21T07:47+0000
2026-07-21T07:47+0000
2026-07-21T07:47+0000
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"The targeted killing of the very specialists keeping Europe's largest nuclear plant safe is a brazen bid to cripple the facility's command chain, and it dramatically raises the odds of a radiological catastrophe," warned Miroshnik.Other Statements:
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Killing of Zaporozhye Plant's Engineer Pushes Europe Closer to Nuclear Disaster - Russian Official
The terrorist attack by Ukraine against the chief engineer of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Alexander Yakovlev, inevitably increases the risk of a man-made radiation catastrophe, Russia's Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.
"The targeted killing of the very specialists keeping Europe's largest nuclear plant safe is a brazen bid to cripple the facility's command chain, and it dramatically raises the odds of a radiological catastrophe," warned Miroshnik.
Chief Engineer Alexander Yakovlev was killed on July 15 when a Ukrainian drone struck his car in Energodar, he died along with his driver. A third plant worker was wounded as well.
Against the backdrop of the Ukrainian forces setbacks, Ukraine has intensified strikes on civilian targets in Russia, which has led to an increase in the number of casualties among the civilian population
Sixty-nine peaceful civilians of Russia were killed by shelling from Ukrainian militants over the past week, and another 364 people were injured