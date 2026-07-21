Kremlin Calls Deploying EU, NATO Troops in Ukraine Unacceptable for Russia
09:48 GMT 21.07.2026 (Updated: 11:16 GMT 21.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deployment of EU and NATO military contingents in Ukraine is absolutely unacceptable for Russia, Moscow cannot allow this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We are talking about the fact that it has been repeatedly said, including at the highest level, that there are such specific plans for the deployment of foreign contingents, contingents of NATO countries on the territory of Ukraine, these plans are supposedly ready, moreover, this will become part of the security guarantee for Ukraine. This is absolutely unacceptable for us," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is conducting the special military operation to ensure that no NATO troops are present onthe territory of Ukraine, the official added.
"This is not a dream. These are really absolutely realistic plans that are being hatched in the EU countries, including in NATO," Peskov said, commenting on the statements of the European Parliament on the preparation of a possible deployment of the European contingent in Ukraine.
On Russian Strikes
The Russian armed forces continue to strike ships that are involved in transporting weapons for Ukraine, Peskov said.
"Our armed forces are striking and will continue to strike those vessels that are involved in transporting ammunition, weapons, and so on for the purposes of Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.
All exercises and actions of military ships of the Russian armed forces are carried out in accordance with international maritime law, the official added.
On UK
There are currently no plans to organize contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin with new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Peskov said.
On Monday, Burnham replaced Keir Starmer as UK prime minister.
"No, there are no such plans," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about any plans for possible contacts.
Russia does not have high hopes that relations between Moscow and London will improve under Burnham, the spokesman added.
"Probably, one of his first actions was to declare unconditional support for Ukraine, and, accordingly, the UK's intention to continue doing everything to continue the war. This is a fact that we, of course, record," Peskov added.