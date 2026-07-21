https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/kremlin-calls-deploying-eu-nato-troops-in-ukraine-unacceptable-for-russia-1124472210.html

Kremlin Calls Deploying EU, NATO Troops in Ukraine Unacceptable for Russia

Kremlin Calls Deploying EU, NATO Troops in Ukraine Unacceptable for Russia

Sputnik International

The deployment of EU and NATO military contingents in Ukraine is absolutely unacceptable for Russia, Moscow cannot allow this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-07-21T09:48+0000

2026-07-21T09:48+0000

2026-07-21T11:16+0000

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"We are talking about the fact that it has been repeatedly said, including at the highest level, that there are such specific plans for the deployment of foreign contingents, contingents of NATO countries on the territory of Ukraine, these plans are supposedly ready, moreover, this will become part of the security guarantee for Ukraine. This is absolutely unacceptable for us," Peskov told reporters. Russia is conducting the special military operation to ensure that no NATO troops are present onthe territory of Ukraine, the official added.On Russian StrikesThe Russian armed forces continue to strike ships that are involved in transporting weapons for Ukraine, Peskov said.All exercises and actions of military ships of the Russian armed forces are carried out in accordance with international maritime law, the official added.On UKThere are currently no plans to organize contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin with new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Peskov said.On Monday, Burnham replaced Keir Starmer as UK prime minister.Russia does not have high hopes that relations between Moscow and London will improve under Burnham, the spokesman added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russia-continues-to-cripple-ukraines-black-sea-logistics---mod-1124469880.html

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