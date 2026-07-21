https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/lavrov-arrives-in-philippines-to-engage-at-asean-gatherings-1124471613.html
Lavrov Arrives in Philippines to Join Key ASEAN Event
Lavrov Arrives in Philippines to Join Key ASEAN Event
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived on a visit to the Philippines, where he will take part in events under the auspices of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2026-07-21T08:48+0000
2026-07-21T08:48+0000
2026-07-21T09:00+0000
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Lavrov will take part in the annual meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers and its dialogue partners, hold consultations in the Russia-ASEAN format, and participate in the work of the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum on security.Lavrov is expected to hold a number of meetings on the sidelines of the ASEAN events. Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who will also arrive in the Philippines, stated that he is ready to meet with the Russian minister. In 2025, one of the personal meetings between Lavrov and Rubio took place on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Malaysia.The East Asia Summit is a forum for dialogue among leaders of Asia-Pacific countries on a wide range of strategic political and economic issues, including tasks related to strengthening the regional security architecture. The next East Asia Summit will be held in November in the Philippines. Meetings in this format are held annually in conjunction with high-level ASEAN events. Since 2011, the leaders of Russia and the United States have also been invited to the forum of East and Southeast Asian leaders.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russia-asean-plan-to-deepen-cooperation-in-key-sectors-including-energy---declaration-1124327731.html
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Lavrov Arrives in Philippines to Join Key ASEAN Event
08:48 GMT 21.07.2026 (Updated: 09:00 GMT 21.07.2026)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived on a visit to the Philippines, where he will take part in events under the auspices of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Lavrov will take part in the annual meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers and its dialogue partners, hold consultations in the Russia-ASEAN format, and participate in the work of the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum on security.
Lavrov is expected to hold a number of meetings on the sidelines of the ASEAN events. Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who will also arrive in the Philippines, stated that he is ready to meet with the Russian minister. In 2025, one of the personal meetings between Lavrov and Rubio took place on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Malaysia.
ASEAN includes ten Southeast Asian countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, the Philippines, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar. East Timor is preparing to become the eleventh ASEAN country in the near future.
The East Asia Summit is a forum for dialogue among leaders of Asia-Pacific countries on a wide range of strategic political and economic issues, including tasks related to strengthening the regional security architecture. The next East Asia Summit will be held in November in the Philippines.
Meetings in this format are held annually in conjunction with high-level ASEAN events. Since 2011, the leaders of Russia and the United States have also been invited to the forum of East and Southeast Asian leaders.