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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/nato-faces-critical-cotton-linter-shortage-threatening-ammunition-production---report-1124471414.html
NATO Faces Critical Cotton Linter Shortage Threatening Ammunition Production - Report
NATO Faces Critical Cotton Linter Shortage Threatening Ammunition Production - Report
Sputnik International
NATO countries are running short of the cotton linter needed to make explosives for ammunition, reports The Wall Street Journal.
2026-07-21T07:57+0000
2026-07-21T07:57+0000
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Nitrocellulose, used to make explosive material for "virtually all" modern ammunition, is produced from so-called cotton linters.NATO countries are now striving to improve their nitrocellulose supply, while enhancing self-sufficiency capabilities in procurement and processing, so as not to depend on foreign suppliers.Europe needs to more than double its nitrocellulose production capacity, to 20,000 tons per year, in order to prepare its supply chain for unexpected situations, the report added.As part of efforts to reduce the shortfall, the German defense concern Rheinmetall is converting a civilian nitrocellulose production plant into a military-purpose facility. Poland is also creating a new nitrocellulose production enterprise.Europe also lacks TNT, WSJ said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/nato-moves-to-mass-produce-us-weapons-across-europe-1124408550.html
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NATO Faces Critical Cotton Linter Shortage Threatening Ammunition Production - Report

07:57 GMT 21.07.2026
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023
155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
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NATO countries are running short of the cotton linter needed to make explosives for ammunition, reports The Wall Street Journal.
Nitrocellulose, used to make explosive material for "virtually all" modern ammunition, is produced from so-called cotton linters.

"NATO does not have sufficient resources... Limited stocks [of cotton] represent one of the biggest problems NATO faces in its effort to build up ammunition stockpiles in order to counter the growing power of Russia and China," the report said.

NATO countries are now striving to improve their nitrocellulose supply, while enhancing self-sufficiency capabilities in procurement and processing, so as not to depend on foreign suppliers.
Europe needs to more than double its nitrocellulose production capacity, to 20,000 tons per year, in order to prepare its supply chain for unexpected situations, the report added.
As part of efforts to reduce the shortfall, the German defense concern Rheinmetall is converting a civilian nitrocellulose production plant into a military-purpose facility. Poland is also creating a new nitrocellulose production enterprise.
Europe also lacks TNT, WSJ said.

"There is also a shortage of TNT - the explosive used in artillery shells: currently there is only one operating plant producing it in all of Europe, located in Poland."

Servicemen of the Fighting Eagles 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, walk by tanks that arrived via train to the US base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, eastern Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2026
World
NATO Moves to Mass Produce US Weapons Across Europe
7 July, 09:05 GMT

In recent years, Russia has stated that NATO is showing unprecedented activity near its western borders. NATO is expanding its initiatives and calls this "deterring Russian aggression." Russia has repeatedly expressed concern over the alliance's buildup of forces in Europe. The Kremlin has noted that Russia does not threaten anyone, but will not leave actions potentially dangerous to its interests without due attention.

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