https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/nato-faces-critical-cotton-linter-shortage-threatening-ammunition-production---report-1124471414.html

NATO Faces Critical Cotton Linter Shortage Threatening Ammunition Production - Report

NATO Faces Critical Cotton Linter Shortage Threatening Ammunition Production - Report

Sputnik International

NATO countries are running short of the cotton linter needed to make explosives for ammunition, reports The Wall Street Journal.

2026-07-21T07:57+0000

2026-07-21T07:57+0000

2026-07-21T07:57+0000

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russia

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the wall street journal

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Nitrocellulose, used to make explosive material for "virtually all" modern ammunition, is produced from so-called cotton linters.NATO countries are now striving to improve their nitrocellulose supply, while enhancing self-sufficiency capabilities in procurement and processing, so as not to depend on foreign suppliers.Europe needs to more than double its nitrocellulose production capacity, to 20,000 tons per year, in order to prepare its supply chain for unexpected situations, the report added.As part of efforts to reduce the shortfall, the German defense concern Rheinmetall is converting a civilian nitrocellulose production plant into a military-purpose facility. Poland is also creating a new nitrocellulose production enterprise.Europe also lacks TNT, WSJ said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/nato-moves-to-mass-produce-us-weapons-across-europe-1124408550.html

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