https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/nato-moves-to-mass-produce-us-weapons-across-europe-1124408550.html

NATO Moves to Mass Produce US Weapons Across Europe

NATO Moves to Mass Produce US Weapons Across Europe

Sputnik International

NATO will produce US weapons in Europe, including Abrams tanks and ATACMS and Stinger missiles, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

2026-07-07T09:05+0000

2026-07-07T09:05+0000

2026-07-07T09:05+0000

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mark rutte

russia

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european union (eu)

nato

army tactical missile system (atacms)

weapons

weapons program

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"I welcome that the United States and several of its leading defense companies ... have agreed new industrial cooperation initiatives with major European players in the defense sector ... This will allow us to produce or sustain key American capabilities, such as ... Abrams, ATACMS, the Barracuda 500M small diameter bombs, and Stingers," Rutte said at the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum.European NATO countries and Canada have increased their defense budgets, but they cannot spend all the funds because defense contractors are unable to ramp up production capacity fast enough, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.European NATO members and Canada have already allocated an additional $250 billion for the alliance’s defense needs, but it will not be easy to put those funds to use, Rutte said.US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Europe for its low contribution to NATO’s defense capabilities and has demanded that all member states increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP.In late June, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that Washington expects its allies to report on increases in defense spending at the NATO summit in Ankara. Whitaker also added that Europe must take responsibility for defending its continent with conventional means.Russian President Vladimir Putin has called statements about the possibility of a Russian attack on NATO not just nonsense, but a provocation. The West uses false claims about an alleged Russian military threat to justify its radical militarization, Putin said.The European Union has entered the path of militarization and is devoting itself to the topic of confrontation with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier. The EU is exacerbating tensions on the European continent, forcing Russia to take additional measures for its own security, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/eu-demonizes-russia--weaponizes-ukraine-to-justify-costly-militarization--expert-1124293477.html

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mark rutte, russia, canada, european union (eu), nato, army tactical missile system (atacms), weapons, weapons program