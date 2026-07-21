https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/russia-thwarts-ukraine-plotted-terrorist-attack-on-industrial-plant-in-urals--1124470939.html
Russia Thwarts Ukraine-Plotted Terrorist Attack on Industrial Plant in Urals
Russia Thwarts Ukraine-Plotted Terrorist Attack on Industrial Plant in Urals
Sputnik International
A terrorist attack in Russia's Urals, where Tyumen resident, on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, was preparing an explosion at a large industrial enterprise, was prevented, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.
2026-07-21T07:34+0000
2026-07-21T07:34+0000
2026-07-21T07:34+0000
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The 60-year-old native of the Ukrainian SSR contacted a representative of the special services of Ukraine on Telegram on his own initiative and, on his instructions, was preparing a terrorist attack on one of the large industrial enterprises in the Ural Federal District, the committee said. The Russian Federal Security Service, in turn, said that the Ukraine's agent opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and was neutralized by return fire, adding that the security forces and civilians were not injured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/fsb-foils-massive-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-strategic-facility-near-moscow-1124442983.html
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Russia Thwarts Ukraine-Plotted Terrorist Attack on Industrial Plant in Urals
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A terrorist attack in Russia's Urals, where Tyumen resident, on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, was preparing an explosion at a large industrial enterprise, was prevented, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.
The 60-year-old native of the Ukrainian SSR contacted a representative of the special services of Ukraine on Telegram on his own initiative and, on his instructions, was preparing a terrorist attack on one of the large industrial enterprises in the Ural Federal District, the committee said.
"A criminal case has been opened against the 60-year-old resident of Tyumen, a native of the Ukrainian SSR. He is suspected of ... 'preparing for a terrorist act,' 'illegal trafficking of firearms, ammunition,' 'illegal trafficking of explosive devices,' and 'encroachment on the lives of law enforcement officers,'" the committee said, adding that the perpetrator offered armed resistance during the detention and was eliminated by return fire.
The Russian Federal Security Service, in turn, said that the Ukraine's agent opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and was neutralized by return fire, adding that the security forces and civilians were not injured.