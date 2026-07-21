https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/russia-thwarts-ukraine-plotted-terrorist-attack-on-industrial-plant-in-urals--1124470939.html

Russia Thwarts Ukraine-Plotted Terrorist Attack on Industrial Plant in Urals

Russia Thwarts Ukraine-Plotted Terrorist Attack on Industrial Plant in Urals

Sputnik International

A terrorist attack in Russia's Urals, where Tyumen resident, on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, was preparing an explosion at a large industrial enterprise, was prevented, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.

2026-07-21T07:34+0000

2026-07-21T07:34+0000

2026-07-21T07:34+0000

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The 60-year-old native of the Ukrainian SSR contacted a representative of the special services of Ukraine on Telegram on his own initiative and, on his instructions, was preparing a terrorist attack on one of the large industrial enterprises in the Ural Federal District, the committee said. The Russian Federal Security Service, in turn, said that the Ukraine's agent opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and was neutralized by return fire, adding that the security forces and civilians were not injured.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/fsb-foils-massive-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-strategic-facility-near-moscow-1124442983.html

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