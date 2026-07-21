https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/russian-forces-liberate-volokhovskoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124472412.html

Russian Forces Liberate Volokhovskoye Settlement in Kharkov Region

Russian Forces Liberate Volokhovskoye Settlement in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian forces has liberated the settlement of Volokhovskoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.

2026-07-21T10:02+0000

2026-07-21T10:02+0000

2026-07-21T10:02+0000

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"As of a result of active operations units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlement of Volokhovskoye in the Kharkov region," the ministry said.

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