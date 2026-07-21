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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Forces Liberate Volokhovskoye Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Liberate Volokhovskoye Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian forces has liberated the settlement of Volokhovskoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.
2026-07-21T10:02+0000
2026-07-21T10:02+0000
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"As of a result of active operations units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlement of Volokhovskoye in the Kharkov region," the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Liberate Volokhovskoye Settlement in Kharkov Region

10:02 GMT 21.07.2026
© Sputnik / Alexander Melnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a TOS-2 Tosochka multiple rocket launcher
Russian servicemen fire a TOS-2 Tosochka multiple rocket launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
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The Russian forces has liberated the settlement of Volokhovskoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.
"As of a result of active operations units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlement of Volokhovskoye in the Kharkov region," the ministry said.
Ukraine lost over 355 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 295 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 360 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 195 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 65 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russia's air defense forces destroyed 655 drones, seven Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, and 11 guided aerial bombs of Ukraine
Combat operations of the Grad MLRS of the Tsebtr Battlegroup - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Hammers Ukrainian Army's Fuel, Energy & Transport Hubs, Drone Boat Workshops
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