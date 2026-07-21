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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/russian-state-duma-adopts-bill-for-legal-circulation-of-cryptocurrencies-in-country-1124472623.html
Russian State Duma Adopts Bill for Legal Nationwide Circulation of Cryptocurrencies
Russian State Duma Adopts Bill for Legal Nationwide Circulation of Cryptocurrencies
Sputnik International
The Russian State Duma adopted on Tuesday in the second and third readings the government bill on digital currency and digital rights, which creates the legal basis for the legal circulation of cryptocurrencies in Russia.
2026-07-21T11:49+0000
2026-07-21T12:01+0000
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The document formally recognizes digital currency as property, establishes general requirements for its circulation, and authorizes the Bank of Russia to permit, regulate, and supervise entities that organize such circulation. At the same time, Russian citizens will gain the legal ability to invest in cryptocurrencies through licensed domestic platforms, and may also utilize the services of brokers and asset management firms when conducting related transactions.The aim of the proposed regulation is to create a legal framework for the cryptocurrency market, so that it is as comfortable as possible for bona fide participants, guarantees the protection of their rights and at the same time makes it possible to block criminal transactions, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on the Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov explained.
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Russian State Duma Adopts Bill for Legal Nationwide Circulation of Cryptocurrencies

11:49 GMT 21.07.2026 (Updated: 12:01 GMT 21.07.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian State Duma adopted a government-sponsored bill on digital currency and digital rights in its second and third readings on Tuesday, establishing the legal framework for the lawful circulation of cryptocurrencies in Russia
The document formally recognizes digital currency as property, establishes general requirements for its circulation, and authorizes the Bank of Russia to permit, regulate, and supervise entities that organize such circulation. At the same time, Russian citizens will gain the legal ability to invest in cryptocurrencies through licensed domestic platforms, and may also utilize the services of brokers and asset management firms when conducting related transactions.
The aim of the proposed regulation is to create a legal framework for the cryptocurrency market, so that it is as comfortable as possible for bona fide participants, guarantees the protection of their rights and at the same time makes it possible to block criminal transactions, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on the Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov explained.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
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