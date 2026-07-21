https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/russias-integrated-kill-chain-is-behind-successful-black-sea-strikes-expert-1124473062.html
Russia's Integrated Kill Chain is Behind Successful Black Sea Strikes - Expert
Russia's Integrated Kill Chain is Behind Successful Black Sea Strikes - Expert
Sputnik International
Russia’s success in cutting off the Black Sea supply route for the Ukrainian military was secured through precise missile and drone strikes against transport ships and port infrastructure, military analyst Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.
2026-07-21T13:32+0000
2026-07-21T13:32+0000
2026-07-21T13:32+0000
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Instead of a one-time retaliation for earlier Ukrainian attacks, these strikes are going to become a regular occurrence, disrupting the flow of fuel, arms and other supplies to the Ukrainian military.“Most importantly, foreign vessels now face risks when entering Ukrainian ports, the insurance costs grow – they are practically paralyzed,” Dandykin remarks.With arms shipments to Ukraine via the Black Sea being disrupted for at least a month, Dandykin believes that Russia could ramp up these strikes, using naval assets, submarines and more powerful weaponry to make sure that no weapons reach Ukraine that way.The increased efficiency of Russian attacks was the product of:Russian forces also employ a “combined strike” tactic, Dandykin adds.“A massed launch of the latest model Geran strike drones exposes Ukrainian air defense positions, and that’s when Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and other precision weapons come into play,” he elaborates.“The coordinates obtained during recon are immediately sent to strike drone operators, artillery units and combat aviation who now know where to strike. A concerted effort by aerial and satellite surveillance and strike units is what makes this level of coordination possible.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russia-continues-to-cripple-ukraines-black-sea-logistics---mod-1124469880.html
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military & intelligence, russia, black sea, ukraine, iskander-m
military & intelligence, russia, black sea, ukraine, iskander-m
Russia's Integrated Kill Chain is Behind Successful Black Sea Strikes - Expert
Russia’s success in cutting off the Black Sea supply route for the Ukrainian military was secured through precise missile and drone strikes against transport ships and port infrastructure, military analyst Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.
Instead of a one-time retaliation for earlier Ukrainian attacks, these strikes are going to become a regular occurrence, disrupting the flow of fuel, arms and other supplies to the Ukrainian military.
“Most importantly, foreign vessels now face risks when entering Ukrainian ports, the insurance costs grow – they are practically paralyzed,” Dandykin remarks.
With arms shipments to Ukraine via the Black Sea being disrupted for at least a month, Dandykin believes that Russia could ramp up these strikes, using naval assets, submarines and more powerful weaponry to make sure that no weapons reach Ukraine that way.
The increased efficiency of Russian attacks was the product of:
Intelligence, satellite and drone observation supplying targeting data
The use of satellite navigation systems to lead guided munitions – such as Tornado-S MLRS rockets - straight to their intended targets
The implementation of advanced anti-jamming hardware in upgraded Iskander-M quasi-ballistic missiles, which allows them to bypass enemy defenses
The unparalleled experience and skill of Russian drone operators
Russian forces also employ a “combined strike” tactic, Dandykin adds.
“A massed launch of the latest model Geran strike drones exposes Ukrainian air defense positions, and that’s when Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and other precision weapons come into play,” he elaborates.
“The coordinates obtained during recon are immediately sent to strike drone operators, artillery units and combat aviation who now know where to strike. A concerted effort by aerial and satellite surveillance and strike units is what makes this level of coordination possible.”