https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/russias-lavrov-praises-laos-role-in-promoting-russia-asean-partnership-1124473455.html

Lavrov Praises Laotian Role in Boosting Russia-ASEAN Partnership

Lavrov Praises Laotian Role in Boosting Russia-ASEAN Partnership

Sputnik International

Russia appreciates the role that Laos is playing in promoting the strategic partnership between Russia and the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-07-21T14:20+0000

2026-07-21T14:20+0000

2026-07-21T14:26+0000

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"I am glad to see you and your team here at the ASEAN events. We appreciate the role that the Lao People's [Democratic] Republic is playing in promoting the Russia-ASEAN strategic partnership," Lavrov said at a meeting with Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane. Russia greatly values the floursihing growth in bilateral relations, Lavrov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/lavrov-arrives-in-philippines-to-engage-at-asean-gatherings-1124471613.html

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