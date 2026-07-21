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Lavrov Praises Laotian Role in Boosting Russia-ASEAN Partnership
Lavrov Praises Laotian Role in Boosting Russia-ASEAN Partnership
Sputnik International
Russia appreciates the role that Laos is playing in promoting the strategic partnership between Russia and the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-07-21T14:20+0000
2026-07-21T14:26+0000
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"I am glad to see you and your team here at the ASEAN events. We appreciate the role that the Lao People's [Democratic] Republic is playing in promoting the Russia-ASEAN strategic partnership," Lavrov said at a meeting with Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane. Russia greatly values the floursihing growth in bilateral relations, Lavrov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/lavrov-arrives-in-philippines-to-engage-at-asean-gatherings-1124471613.html
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Lavrov Praises Laotian Role in Boosting Russia-ASEAN Partnership

14:20 GMT 21.07.2026 (Updated: 14:26 GMT 21.07.2026)
© МИД РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting with Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting with Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia appreciates the role that Laos is playing in promoting the strategic partnership between Russia and the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"I am glad to see you and your team here at the ASEAN events. We appreciate the role that the Lao People's [Democratic] Republic is playing in promoting the Russia-ASEAN strategic partnership," Lavrov said at a meeting with Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane.
Russia greatly values the floursihing growth in bilateral relations, Lavrov added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part at the 2022 ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
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