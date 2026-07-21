https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/trump-says-us-will-take-care-of-things-if-red-sea-blockaded-by-houthis-1124473782.html

Trump Says US Will 'Take Care of Things' If Red Sea Blockaded By Houthis

Trump Says US Will 'Take Care of Things' If Red Sea Blockaded By Houthis

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would deal with the consequences of a potential blockade of the Red Sea by the Houthis.

2026-07-21T15:41+0000

2026-07-21T15:41+0000

2026-07-21T15:41+0000

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"We'll see what happens. So far, it hasn't happened. [It] might happen, but we take care of things," Trump told reporters when asked the relevant question.Earlier, in retaliation to Saudi Arabia's alleged strike on Sanaa airport, Yemen's Houthi movement has announced an immediate maritime embargo against the kingdom, reviving mutual hostilities that had been dormant since October 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/houthi-blockade-against-saudi-arabia-creates-geopolitical-economic-dilemma-for-pakistan-1124473618.html

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