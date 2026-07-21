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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/trump-says-us-will-take-care-of-things-if-red-sea-blockaded-by-houthis-1124473782.html
Trump Says US Will 'Take Care of Things' If Red Sea Blockaded By Houthis
Trump Says US Will 'Take Care of Things' If Red Sea Blockaded By Houthis
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would deal with the consequences of a potential blockade of the Red Sea by the Houthis.
2026-07-21T15:41+0000
2026-07-21T15:41+0000
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"We'll see what happens. So far, it hasn't happened. [It] might happen, but we take care of things," Trump told reporters when asked the relevant question.Earlier, in retaliation to Saudi Arabia's alleged strike on Sanaa airport, Yemen's Houthi movement has announced an immediate maritime embargo against the kingdom, reviving mutual hostilities that had been dormant since October 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/houthi-blockade-against-saudi-arabia-creates-geopolitical-economic-dilemma-for-pakistan-1124473618.html
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Trump Says US Will 'Take Care of Things' If Red Sea Blockaded By Houthis

15:41 GMT 21.07.2026
© AFP 2023 / -Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea as demonstrators march through the Red Sea port city of Hodeida in solidarity with the people of Gaza on January 4, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group in Gaza.
Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea as demonstrators march through the Red Sea port city of Hodeida in solidarity with the people of Gaza on January 4, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group in Gaza. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
© AFP 2023 / -
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would deal with the consequences of a potential blockade of the Red Sea by the Houthis.
"We'll see what happens. So far, it hasn't happened. [It] might happen, but we take care of things," Trump told reporters when asked the relevant question.
Earlier, in retaliation to Saudi Arabia's alleged strike on Sanaa airport, Yemen's Houthi movement has announced an immediate maritime embargo against the kingdom, reviving mutual hostilities that had been dormant since October 2022.
Houthi supporters attend a rally against the U.S.-led strikes on Yemen and Israel's war in Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
Analysis
Houthi Blockade Against Saudi Arabia Creates Geopolitical, Economic Dilemma for Pakistan
15:01 GMT
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