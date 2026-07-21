https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/ukrainain-intelligence-link-emerges-in-nord-stream-case-1124474550.html

Ukrainain Intelligence Link Emerges in Nord Stream Case

Ukrainain Intelligence Link Emerges in Nord Stream Case

Sputnik International

Ukrainian Serhii Kuznetsov, who has been charged in Germany over the Nord Stream pipeline explosions, allegedly said that he had served in the Ukrainian Armed... 21.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-21T19:08+0000

2026-07-21T19:08+0000

2026-07-21T19:08+0000

nord stream sabotage

seymour hersh

germany

ukraine

russia

ukrainian armed forces

nato

nord stream

nord stream 2

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“Kuznetsov claims that, at the time of the crime, he was serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and working for a Ukrainian intelligence service,” the report said.Investigators reportedly learned of the statement from a phone call between Kuznetsov and his wife while he was being held in an Italian detention facility. However, Stern notes that the evidence against him remains largely circumstantial.German prosecutors formally charged Kuznetsov on July 1 over the September 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.The blasts severely damaged key Russian gas export routes to Europe. Russia opened a criminal case over an act of international terrorism and has repeatedly said that Germany, Denmark and Sweden failed to provide Moscow with their investigative findings.Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh previously alleged that US Navy divers planted explosives under the pipelines during NATO’s BALTOPS exercises with Norwegian assistance. Washington has denied any involvement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/german-prosecutors-confirm-charges-against-ukrainian-suspect-in-nord-stream-terror-blast-1124386197.html

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seymour hersh, germany, ukraine, russia, ukrainian armed forces, nato, nord stream, nord stream 2