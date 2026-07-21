https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/ukrainain-intelligence-link-emerges-in-nord-stream-case-1124474550.html
Ukrainain Intelligence Link Emerges in Nord Stream Case
Ukrainain Intelligence Link Emerges in Nord Stream Case
Sputnik International
Ukrainian Serhii Kuznetsov, who has been charged in Germany over the Nord Stream pipeline explosions, allegedly said that he had served in the Ukrainian Armed... 21.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-21T19:08+0000
2026-07-21T19:08+0000
2026-07-21T19:08+0000
nord stream sabotage
seymour hersh
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russia
ukrainian armed forces
nato
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nord stream 2
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“Kuznetsov claims that, at the time of the crime, he was serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and working for a Ukrainian intelligence service,” the report said.Investigators reportedly learned of the statement from a phone call between Kuznetsov and his wife while he was being held in an Italian detention facility. However, Stern notes that the evidence against him remains largely circumstantial.German prosecutors formally charged Kuznetsov on July 1 over the September 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.The blasts severely damaged key Russian gas export routes to Europe. Russia opened a criminal case over an act of international terrorism and has repeatedly said that Germany, Denmark and Sweden failed to provide Moscow with their investigative findings.Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh previously alleged that US Navy divers planted explosives under the pipelines during NATO’s BALTOPS exercises with Norwegian assistance. Washington has denied any involvement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/german-prosecutors-confirm-charges-against-ukrainian-suspect-in-nord-stream-terror-blast-1124386197.html
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Ukrainain Intelligence Link Emerges in Nord Stream Case
Ukrainian Serhii Kuznetsov, who has been charged in Germany over the Nord Stream pipeline explosions, allegedly said that he had served in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and worked for the country's Security Service, Stern reports, citing an indictment by Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office.
“Kuznetsov claims that, at the time of the crime, he was serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and working for a Ukrainian intelligence service,” the report said.
Investigators reportedly learned of the statement from a phone call between Kuznetsov and his wife while he was being held in an Italian detention facility. However, Stern notes that the evidence against him remains largely circumstantial.
German prosecutors formally charged Kuznetsov on July 1 over the September 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.
The blasts severely damaged key Russian gas export routes to Europe. Russia opened a criminal case over an act of international terrorism and has repeatedly said that Germany, Denmark and Sweden failed to provide Moscow with their investigative findings.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh previously alleged that US Navy divers planted explosives under the pipelines during NATO’s BALTOPS exercises with Norwegian assistance. Washington has denied any involvement.