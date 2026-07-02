https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/german-prosecutors-confirm-charges-against-ukrainian-suspect-in-nord-stream-terror-blast-1124386197.html

German Prosecutors Confirm Charges Against Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Terror Blast

German Prosecutors Confirm Charges Against Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Terror Blast

Sputnik International

The German Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday that it had charged a Ukrainian citizen in the case of the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

2026-07-02T09:00+0000

2026-07-02T09:00+0000

2026-07-02T09:00+0000

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"On June 30, 2026, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office of Germany charged a Ukrainian citizen ... The accused is suspected of being an accomplice in a war crime involving the attack on civilian facilities, the explosion, the intentional destruction of structures, and the disruption of public services," the office said in a statement.The indictment states that in 2022, Sergei K. was an officer in the Ukrainian army. Following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022, he and other military personnel, acting on instructions from Ukrainian government agencies, developed a plan to destroy the Nord Stream gas pipelines. To carry out this plan, a group consisting of several professional divers, a skipper, and an explosives expert was formed under the defendant's leadership.Explosions on two Russian gas export pipelines to Europe – Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 – occurred on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have not ruled out deliberate sabotage.Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream, noted that the damage to the pipelines was unprecedented, and repair times were impossible to estimate. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case of international terrorism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia had repeatedly requested information on the Nord Stream explosions but had never received it.In 2023, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Seymour Hersh published an investigation in which, citing a source, he claimed that explosive devices had been planted under Russian gas pipelines in June 2022 under the cover of the Baltops exercises by US Navy divers, supported by Norwegian specialists. According to Hersh, the decision to carry out the operation was made by then-US President Joe Biden. The Pentagon later said that the US had no involvement in the bombing of Russian gas pipelines.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/terrorist-attacks-on-nord-stream-pipelines-1122856643.html

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