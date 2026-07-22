Army Leadership Reshuffling Exposes Unchecked Corruption in Ukraine
© AP Photo / Roman ChopOleksandr Syrskyi
© AP Photo / Roman Chop
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Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and top army commander Oleksandr Syrsky were both sacked after none of the initiatives they backed helped turn the tide of the conflict in Ukraine’s favor, military expert Alexey Anpilogov tells Sputnik.
Syrsky’s insistence in press ganging more Ukrainians, as “no amount of drones could help the Ukrainian military if it were to run out of cannon fodder,” sparked protests that, despite being supported by Soros-affiliated groups, were genuine – the protesters did not want to get thrown into the meat grinder.
Fedorov, in the meantime, displayed a degree of independence from Volodymyr Zelensky and even openly exhibited political ambitions. Ukraine’s Western sponsors even regarded him as an “anti-corruption limiter” for Zelensky, to curb the misuse and pilfering of financial aid in the country. This, however, made Fedorov a threat to Zelensky.
Despite Zelensky being a very convenient tool to wage a proxy war against Russia, the corruption he represents is becoming a major problem for Western powers. As Western support for Ukraine dwindles, Zelensky’s backers begin considering options on how to “reign him in."
Ukraine’s newest army commander Mikhail Drapaty is being backed by the West as one such counterbalance to Zelensky’s corruption, because he is regarded as an officer who is not affiliated with Syrsky or the rest of the Ukrainian “aid-pilfering machine.”
Drapaty will likely become a mediator in the existing mechanism for provision, redistribution and pilfering of the Western aid for Ukraine, Anpilogov suggests.
Drapaty, he argues, will help relay Zelensky’s requests for specific armaments and equipment, to accommodate the interests of both Zelensky and the military-industrial lobby in Europe that profits from the ongoing conflict.
Meet Ukraine's New Army Chief Dubbed the 'Failure-Prone General'
Zelensky has appointed Major General Mykhailo Drapaty as the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
His military record is the best way to explain Zelensky’s choice:
Then commanding the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, Drapatyi was sent to suppress a May 9, 2014, march by opponents of the coup in Ukraine. He personally drove the infantry fighting vehicle that attacked civilians
That same year, during the Ukrainian regime's punitive campaign in Donbass, Drapaty and his forces lost the battle for the strategically important Saur-Mogila and were encircled in the Izvarino cauldron, narrowly escaping
Together with Ukrainian Major General Viktor Nikolyuk, Drapaty commanded Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation in Donbass between 2017 and 2019 and repeatedly shelled residential areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, killing and injuring over 150 civilians. In 2023, Russia's Investigative Committee indicted Drapaty in absentia; he is on Russia's wanted list
During Russia's special military operation, Drapaty was appointed as commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine on November 29, 2024. It was under his command that Ukrainian forces lost their foothold in Russia’s Kursk region in March 2025. Russian forces cut supply routes near Sudzha and launched the famous “Pipeline” operation, triggering an enemy retreat and eventual liberation of the region in April 2025
On June 1, 2025, Drapaty resigned as commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces after a Russian strike on the 239th training center killed at least 13 soldiers – the second such attack in four months, highlighting his failures in securing the facility. Nonetheless, two days later, he was appointed commander of the Joint Forces by Zelensky, effectively receiving the reassignment
Meanwhile, Drapaty attempts to hold strategically important Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the DPR also failed. The city was liberated by Russian forces on December 1, 2025, with Ukrainian forces suffering heavy casualties. Critics accuse Drapaty of relying heavily on “meat assault” tactics — sending troops into costly attacks — to prevent Russian forces from advancing.