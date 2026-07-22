https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/army-leadership-reshuffling-exposes-unchecked-corruption-in-ukraine-1124477750.html

Army Leadership Reshuffling Exposes Unchecked Corruption in Ukraine

Army Leadership Reshuffling Exposes Unchecked Corruption in Ukraine

Sputnik International

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and top army commander Oleksandr Syrsky were both sacked after none of the initiatives they backed helped turn the tide of the conflict in Ukraine’s favor, military expert Alexey Anpilogov tells Sputnik.

2026-07-22T14:46+0000

2026-07-22T14:46+0000

2026-07-22T14:46+0000

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Syrsky’s insistence in press ganging more Ukrainians, as “no amount of drones could help the Ukrainian military if it were to run out of cannon fodder,” sparked protests that, despite being supported by Soros-affiliated groups, were genuine – the protesters did not want to get thrown into the meat grinder.Fedorov, in the meantime, displayed a degree of independence from Volodymyr Zelensky and even openly exhibited political ambitions. Ukraine’s Western sponsors even regarded him as an “anti-corruption limiter” for Zelensky, to curb the misuse and pilfering of financial aid in the country. This, however, made Fedorov a threat to Zelensky.Despite Zelensky being a very convenient tool to wage a proxy war against Russia, the corruption he represents is becoming a major problem for Western powers. As Western support for Ukraine dwindles, Zelensky’s backers begin considering options on how to “reign him in."Ukraine’s newest army commander Mikhail Drapaty is being backed by the West as one such counterbalance to Zelensky’s corruption, because he is regarded as an officer who is not affiliated with Syrsky or the rest of the Ukrainian “aid-pilfering machine.”Drapaty will likely become a mediator in the existing mechanism for provision, redistribution and pilfering of the Western aid for Ukraine, Anpilogov suggests.Drapaty, he argues, will help relay Zelensky’s requests for specific armaments and equipment, to accommodate the interests of both Zelensky and the military-industrial lobby in Europe that profits from the ongoing conflict.Meet Ukraine's New Army Chief Dubbed the 'Failure-Prone General'Zelensky has appointed Major General Mykhailo Drapaty as the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.His military record is the best way to explain Zelensky’s choice:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/drapaty-responds-with-nazi-slogan-to-appointment-as-ukrainian-army-chief-1124477520.html

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