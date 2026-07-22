https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/drapaty-responds-with-nazi-slogan-to-appointment-as-ukrainian-army-chief-1124477520.html

Drapaty Responds With Nazi Slogan to Appointment as Ukrainian Army Chief

Drapaty Responds With Nazi Slogan to Appointment as Ukrainian Army Chief

Sputnik International

The new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Mykhailo Drapaty, responded to his appointment on Wednesday with a Nazi slogan.

2026-07-22T13:48+0000

2026-07-22T13:48+0000

2026-07-22T13:48+0000

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ukraine

ukrainian armed forces

volodymyr zelensky

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Drapaty posted a message on social media thanking Zelensky for his trust and promising to deliver on the goals set by the Ukrainian leadership. He concluded the post with the "Glory to Ukraine" slogan adopted from Ukrainian Nazi collaborators. Zelensky has officially removed Oleksandr Syrsky from the post of commander–in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces and appointed Drapaty to this post, according to a relevant decree released on Wednesday.Another decree appoints Drapaty to the post.Zelensky announced on Tuesday that he would replace army chief Oleksandr Syrsky following days of protests across Ukraine. On July 16, the Ukrainian parliament approved 16 new ministers, leaving only the foreign minister and defense minister posts vacant. Zelensky's refusal to reappoint Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister prompted protests in Kiev and several other cities.

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