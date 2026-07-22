Ukraine Reels, And It Shows - Kremlin
09:38 GMT 22.07.2026 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 22.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaKremlin
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The appointment of a new commander-in-chief in Ukraine unlikely to lead to any changes at the front line, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"All these upheavals, the fact that Ukraine is reeling - that is clear. It is visible to the naked eye," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the appointment of a new commander-in-chief in Ukraine.
On Tuesday, Volodímir Zelensky said that he had appointed the commander of Ukraine's joint forces, Mykhailo Drapaty, as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.
"Let's remember, two years ago, [Russian] President Putin addressed the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry and outlined the main conditions for stopping the fighting. All these conditions, they are still valid. These parameters are well known to everyone in the world, including in Ukraine," Peskov said.
On Negotiations
Ukraine only needs to make one responsible decision to quickly stop the fighting and move on to serious negotiations, the spokesman said.
"Our armed forces are continuing offensive operations across the entire width of the front as part of the special military operation," Peskov added.
On Sanctions
Russia considers imposed sanctions to be absolutely illegal, Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, Politico reported, citing unnamed European diplomats, that EU ambassadors were in despair because a decision on new measures against Russia had not yet been agreed within the bloc.
"The so-called sanctions, I want to remind you once again, we consider them absolutely illegal from the point of view of international law," Peskov told reporters.
Sanctions against Russia are causing controversy in the EU because new restrictions directly affect the interests of the member countries, the official said.
"I do not think we have to talk about reaching the sanctions limit. It does not exist, just as there is no limit to madness," Peskov added.
On G20 Summit
Russia will participate in the G20 summit in the United States at a high level, it will be an effective and active participation, Peskov said.
"Our participation in this summit will be at a high level, it will be effective and active," Peskov told reporters.