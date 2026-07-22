https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/ukraine-reels-and-it-shows---kremlin-1124476349.html

Ukraine Reels, And It Shows - Kremlin

Ukraine Reels, And It Shows - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The appointment of a new commander-in-chief in Ukraine unlikely to lead to any changes at the front line, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2026-07-22T09:38+0000

2026-07-22T09:38+0000

2026-07-22T09:42+0000

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"All these upheavals, the fact that Ukraine is reeling - that is clear. It is visible to the naked eye," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the appointment of a new commander-in-chief in Ukraine.On NegotiationsUkraine only needs to make one responsible decision to quickly stop the fighting and move on to serious negotiations, the spokesman said. On SanctionsRussia considers imposed sanctions to be absolutely illegal, Peskov said.Sanctions against Russia are causing controversy in the EU because new restrictions directly affect the interests of the member countries, the official said.On G20 SummitRussia will participate in the G20 summit in the United States at a high level, it will be an effective and active participation, Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/kremlin-calls-deploying-eu-nato-troops-in-ukraine-unacceptable-for-russia-1124472210.html

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