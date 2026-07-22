https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/iran-vows-massive-retaliation-if-us-strikes-nuclear-facilities-1124476620.html
Iran Vows Massive Retaliation if US Strikes Nuclear Facilities
Iran Vows Massive Retaliation if US Strikes Nuclear Facilities
Sputnik International
If the United States strikes Iran's nuclear facilities, Tehran will attack all "interests" of Washington and its allies in the region, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said.
2026-07-22T09:52+0000
2026-07-22T09:52+0000
2026-07-22T09:52+0000
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"The following declares that if the aggressor army proceeds to this stage, we will consider this an escalation of the war in the region, and all US and allied interests in the region will become targets of a powerful attack by our armed forces," the command said in a statement on Tuesday.On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several waves of strikes against Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/us-forces-complete-11th-wave-of-strikes-against-iran---command-1124474882.html
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Iran Vows Massive Retaliation if US Strikes Nuclear Facilities
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - If the United States strikes Iran's nuclear facilities, Tehran will attack all "interests" of Washington and its allies in the region, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said.
"The following declares that if the aggressor army proceeds to this stage, we will consider this an escalation of the war in the region, and all US and allied interests in the region will become targets of a powerful attack by our armed forces," the command said in a statement on Tuesday.
On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict that began on February 28.
Since July 8, the US military has carried out several waves of strikes against Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran called the US attacks a serious violation of the agreements reached and began retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Middle East.