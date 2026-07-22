https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/lavrov-to-meet-with-rubio-in-manila-on-thursday-1124476153.html

Lavrov to Hold July 23 Meeting With Rubio

Lavrov to Hold July 23 Meeting With Rubio

Sputnik International

A meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been set for the first half of Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced.

2026-07-22T09:23+0000

2026-07-22T09:23+0000

2026-07-22T10:03+0000

world

russia

us

sergey lavrov

marco rubio

asean

ukraine

manila

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/14/1123496324_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_82b17ebbd2bd6d33fa6a04ee4f66705f.jpg

"The meeting is not just a possibility, it has already been agreed upon. We briefly saw each other at a reception yesterday with Marco Rubio and confirmed it. Tomorrow [Thursday] it will take place during the first half of the day. I hope we will have the opportunity to inform you somehow about our impressions," Lavrov said at a press conference following the Russia-ASEAN ministerial meeting.The Russian top diplomat voiced confidence that the upcoming talks with Rubio would prove constructive in any event.Russia assumes that the United States has not shelved its own Ukraine-related proposals, which were discussed during the summit in Alaska, Lavrov noted.Lavrov pointed out that he intends to use Thursday's discussions to ask Rubio where the US now stands on the Ukraine settlement.Rubio's Statements Rubio said that he intends to raise the issue of the Ukrainian conflict at the upcoming meeting with Lavrov in Manila.The United States wants the Ukrainian conflict to end, Rubio said.The United States and Russia need to maintain relations despite the existing disagreements, and it would be a reckless decision to refuse contacts, the secretary said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/russia-not-rejecting-us-proposals-on-ukraine---deputy-foreign-ministry-1124407101.html

russia

ukraine

manila

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, sergey lavrov, marco rubio, asean, ukraine, manila