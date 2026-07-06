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Russia Not Rejecting US Proposals on Ukraine - Deputy Foreign Ministry
Russia Not Rejecting US Proposals on Ukraine - Deputy Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia is not abandoning the US proposals regarding Ukraine made before the Alaska summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
2026-07-06T16:59+0000
2026-07-06T16:59+0000
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"We are not abandoning the American proposals made before Anchorage, which we agreed to," Ryabkov told reporters. Russia will monitor the position that the United States will formulate on Ukraine following the NATO summit in Ankara, Ryabkov said, adding that the US currently takes a noticeably detached position regarding the Ukrainian settlement, and opponents of peace in Ukraine are trying to take advantage of the US position on this issue. Russia is conveying to the US its disapproval of Washington's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, Ryabkov added.Dialogue between Russia and the United States continues daily and at various levels, Ryabkov said.The Ukraine conflict can be resolved quickly if the US administration is ready to act on the basis of the consent given by Russia in Alaska, the diplomat said, adding that Russia has no plans to cut ties with the US on Ukraine.On Iran ConflictUS President Donald Trump, in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reacted with respect and interest to Russia's willingness to assist in resolving the Iran conflict, Ryabkov said.There have been previous situations where the United States declared one thing but did something else, Ryabkov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/trump-says-end-of-ukraine-conflict-closer-than-people-realize-1124406482.html
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Russia Not Rejecting US Proposals on Ukraine - Deputy Foreign Ministry

16:59 GMT 06.07.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the press conference following their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. August 15, 2025.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the press conference following their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. August 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
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ZVENIGOROD, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia is not abandoning the US proposals regarding Ukraine made before the Alaska summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
"We are not abandoning the American proposals made before Anchorage, which we agreed to," Ryabkov told reporters.
Russia will monitor the position that the United States will formulate on Ukraine following the NATO summit in Ankara, Ryabkov said, adding that the US currently takes a noticeably detached position regarding the Ukrainian settlement, and opponents of peace in Ukraine are trying to take advantage of the US position on this issue.
Russia is conveying to the US its disapproval of Washington's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, Ryabkov added.
Dialogue between Russia and the United States continues daily and at various levels, Ryabkov said.
"The minister and the secretary of state are in contact, both written and verbal, and the dialogue at the working level continues, and I am not afraid to say it, on a daily basis," Ryabkov told reporters.
The Ukraine conflict can be resolved quickly if the US administration is ready to act on the basis of the consent given by Russia in Alaska, the diplomat said, adding that Russia has no plans to cut ties with the US on Ukraine.

On Iran Conflict

US President Donald Trump, in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reacted with respect and interest to Russia's willingness to assist in resolving the Iran conflict, Ryabkov said.
"Absolutely. A respectful and interested response, I would say. How they will respond in practical terms is a separate issue," Ryabkov told reporters when asked about the US response to Russia's offer to assist in resolving the Iran conflict.
There have been previous situations where the United States declared one thing but did something else, Ryabkov said.
"And in general, the question of how to reconcile intentions and practical actions is one of the most important in our relations with the US today," the diplomat added.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
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