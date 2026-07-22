https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/lebanese-president-outlines-conditions-for-hezbollah-disarmament-1124477167.html
Lebanese President Outlines Conditions for Hezbollah Disarmament
Lebanese President Outlines Conditions for Hezbollah Disarmament
Sputnik International
The disarmament of Lebanese movement Hezbollah will only be possible once Israeli troops withdraw, the Lebanese army is fully in control and a state-run reconstruction program begins, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said.
2026-07-22T11:24+0000
2026-07-22T11:24+0000
2026-07-22T11:24+0000
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"Hezbollah can be disarmed if we are honest about what it truly requires, namely ending the occupation and the army taking full control and launching a state-run reconstruction program," Aoun said at a dinner hosted by the Lebanese Embassy in Washington on Tuesday. According to him, Lebanon can only remain secure as a unified state with one army protecting all citizens without exception. The president emphasized that the Lebanese model deserves protection not only for the sake of the republic itself but for the sake of the entire region. Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad, who hosted the reception in Aoun's honor, said that his visit to the United States aimed to strengthen relations between Lebanon and the US and contribute to the restoration of Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security. At a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Aoun said the ultimate goal was ending hostility between Lebanon and Israel and called for increased support for the Lebanese army.
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joseph aoun, lebanon, hezbollah, donald trump, middle east
Lebanese President Outlines Conditions for Hezbollah Disarmament
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The disarmament of Lebanese movement Hezbollah will only be possible once Israeli troops withdraw, the Lebanese army is fully in control and a state-run reconstruction program begins, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said.
"Hezbollah can be disarmed if we are honest about what it truly requires, namely ending the occupation and the army taking full control and launching a state-run reconstruction program," Aoun said at a dinner hosted by the Lebanese Embassy in Washington on Tuesday.
According to him, Lebanon can only remain secure as a unified state with one army protecting all citizens without exception.
The president emphasized that the Lebanese model deserves protection not only for the sake of the republic itself but for the sake of the entire region.
Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad, who hosted the reception in Aoun's honor, said that his visit to the United States aimed to strengthen relations between Lebanon and the US and contribute to the restoration of Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.
At a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Aoun said the ultimate goal was ending hostility between Lebanon and Israel and called for increased support for the Lebanese army.