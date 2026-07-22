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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/russia-hits-2-dry-cargo-ships-delivering-goods-for-ukraine-army---mod-1124478756.html
Russia Hits 2 Dry Cargo Ships Delivering Goods for Ukraine Army - MoD
Russia Hits 2 Dry Cargo Ships Delivering Goods for Ukraine Army - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that two more dry cargo ships delivering goods for the armed forces of Ukraine to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk have been hit.
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The Russian armed forces continued attacks on Ukrainian ports and naval vessels working in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said. Russian forces intensified strikes against port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, with logistics hubs and commercial ships being routinely hit as part of sustained military operations. The strikes are conducted continuously as a measure to sever enemy's military supply lines.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/russia-strikes-logistics-center-in-odessa-used-to-store-military-cargo---mod-1124475372.html
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Russia Hits 2 Dry Cargo Ships Delivering Goods for Ukraine Army - MoD

16:46 GMT 22.07.2026 (Updated: 16:51 GMT 22.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ / Go to the mediabankServicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons
Servicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that two more dry cargo ships delivering goods for the armed forces of Ukraine to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk have been hit.
The Russian armed forces continued attacks on Ukrainian ports and naval vessels working in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.
"Two more bulk carriers delivering cargo for the armed forces of Ukraine to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk were hit by unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Russian forces intensified strikes against port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, with logistics hubs and commercial ships being routinely hit as part of sustained military operations. The strikes are conducted continuously as a measure to sever enemy's military supply lines.
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Odessa Used to Store Military Cargo - MoD
07:48 GMT
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