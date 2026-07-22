https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/russia-hits-2-dry-cargo-ships-delivering-goods-for-ukraine-army---mod-1124478756.html

Russia Hits 2 Dry Cargo Ships Delivering Goods for Ukraine Army - MoD

Russia Hits 2 Dry Cargo Ships Delivering Goods for Ukraine Army - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that two more dry cargo ships delivering goods for the armed forces of Ukraine to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk have been hit.

2026-07-22T16:46+0000

2026-07-22T16:46+0000

2026-07-22T16:51+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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The Russian armed forces continued attacks on Ukrainian ports and naval vessels working in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said. Russian forces intensified strikes against port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, with logistics hubs and commercial ships being routinely hit as part of sustained military operations. The strikes are conducted continuously as a measure to sever enemy's military supply lines.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/russia-strikes-logistics-center-in-odessa-used-to-store-military-cargo---mod-1124475372.html

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russia, ukraine, odessa, strikes