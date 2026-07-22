https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/russia-hits-2-dry-cargo-ships-delivering-goods-for-ukraine-army---mod-1124478756.html
Russia Hits 2 Dry Cargo Ships Delivering Goods for Ukraine Army - MoD
Russia Hits 2 Dry Cargo Ships Delivering Goods for Ukraine Army - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that two more dry cargo ships delivering goods for the armed forces of Ukraine to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk have been hit.
2026-07-22T16:46+0000
2026-07-22T16:46+0000
2026-07-22T16:51+0000
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The Russian armed forces continued attacks on Ukrainian ports and naval vessels working in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said. Russian forces intensified strikes against port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, with logistics hubs and commercial ships being routinely hit as part of sustained military operations. The strikes are conducted continuously as a measure to sever enemy's military supply lines.
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Russia Hits 2 Dry Cargo Ships Delivering Goods for Ukraine Army - MoD
16:46 GMT 22.07.2026 (Updated: 16:51 GMT 22.07.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that two more dry cargo ships delivering goods for the armed forces of Ukraine to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk have been hit.
The Russian armed forces continued attacks on Ukrainian ports and naval vessels working in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.
"Two more bulk carriers delivering cargo for the armed forces of Ukraine to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk were hit by unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Russian forces intensified strikes against port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, with logistics hubs and commercial ships being routinely hit as part of sustained military operations. The strikes are conducted continuously as a measure to sever enemy's military supply lines.