https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/russia-strikes-logistics-center-in-odessa-used-to-store-military-cargo---mod-1124475372.html

Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Odessa Used to Store Military Cargo - MoD

Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Odessa Used to Store Military Cargo - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces hit the Nova Post logistics center in Odessa, used for storing Ukraine's military goods, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-07-22T07:48+0000

2026-07-22T07:48+0000

2026-07-22T07:48+0000

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The Russian armed forces continued overnight attacks on Ukrainian ports used for the delivery of goods for the armed forces of Ukraine and military installations in the Odessa region, as well as hit two naval vessels and facilities for military cargo and fuel in the port of Odessa, the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russia-continues-to-cripple-ukraines-black-sea-logistics---mod-1124469880.html

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