https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/russia-strikes-logistics-center-in-odessa-used-to-store-military-cargo---mod-1124475372.html
Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Odessa Used to Store Military Cargo - MoD
Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Odessa Used to Store Military Cargo - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces hit the Nova Post logistics center in Odessa, used for storing Ukraine's military goods, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-07-22T07:48+0000
2026-07-22T07:48+0000
2026-07-22T07:48+0000
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The Russian armed forces continued overnight attacks on Ukrainian ports used for the delivery of goods for the armed forces of Ukraine and military installations in the Odessa region, as well as hit two naval vessels and facilities for military cargo and fuel in the port of Odessa, the ministry said in a statement.
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Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Odessa Used to Store Military Cargo - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces hit the Nova Post logistics center in Odessa, used for storing Ukraine's military goods, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Russian armed forces continued overnight attacks on Ukrainian ports used for the delivery of goods for the armed forces of Ukraine and military installations in the Odessa region, as well as hit two naval vessels and facilities for military cargo and fuel in the port of Odessa, the ministry said in a statement.
"In the city of Odessa, the Nova Post logistics center, used for storing military goods, and the battery of the Neptune coastal missile system of the armed forces of Ukraine in the settlement of Kovalevka were hit," the statement read.