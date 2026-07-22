https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-artelnoye-in-kharkov-region-1124476833.html
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Artelnoye in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Artelnoye in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
Russian units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the populated locality of Artelnoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported on Wednesday.
2026-07-22T10:43+0000
2026-07-22T10:43+0000
2026-07-22T10:45+0000
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"As a result of active operations units of the Sever battlegroup established control over the populated locality of Artelnoye in the Kharkov region," the ministry said.Units of the Russian Vostok battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Blagodatnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry also added. These localized gains give Russian forces tactical footholds on both the northern and southern fronts, tightening pressure on Ukrainian supply routes near the Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions while forcing Ukraine to stretch its reserves across multiple axes. Though not breakthrough operations, they support Russia's broader strategy of gradual grinding advances, making it harder for Ukraine to reinforce critical Donbass hotspots.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/russian-forces-liberate-volokhovskoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124472412.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Artelnoye in Kharkov Region
10:43 GMT 22.07.2026 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 22.07.2026)
Russian units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the populated locality of Artelnoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported on Wednesday.
"As a result of active operations units of the Sever battlegroup established control over the populated locality of Artelnoye in the Kharkov region," the ministry said.
Units of the Russian Vostok battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Blagodatnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry also added.
Ukraine lost over 240 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 250 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 380 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 140 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup
These localized gains give Russian forces tactical footholds on both the northern and southern fronts, tightening pressure on Ukrainian supply routes near the Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions while forcing Ukraine to stretch its reserves across multiple axes.
Though not breakthrough operations, they support Russia's broader strategy of gradual grinding advances, making it harder for Ukraine to reinforce critical Donbass hotspots.