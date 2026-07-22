https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-artelnoye-in-kharkov-region-1124476833.html

Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Artelnoye in Kharkov Region

Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Artelnoye in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

Russian units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the populated locality of Artelnoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported on Wednesday.

2026-07-22T10:43+0000

2026-07-22T10:43+0000

2026-07-22T10:45+0000

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"As a result of active operations units of the Sever battlegroup established control over the populated locality of Artelnoye in the Kharkov region," the ministry said.Units of the Russian Vostok battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Blagodatnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry also added. These localized gains give Russian forces tactical footholds on both the northern and southern fronts, tightening pressure on Ukrainian supply routes near the Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions while forcing Ukraine to stretch its reserves across multiple axes. Though not breakthrough operations, they support Russia's broader strategy of gradual grinding advances, making it harder for Ukraine to reinforce critical Donbass hotspots.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/russian-forces-liberate-volokhovskoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124472412.html

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