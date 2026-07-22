https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/russias-fsb-quashes-ukrainian-gps-bomb-plot-in-st-petersburg-1124475135.html
Russia’s FSB Quashes Ukrainian ‘GPS’ Bomb Plot in St. Petersburg
Russia’s FSB Quashes Ukrainian ‘GPS’ Bomb Plot in St. Petersburg
Sputnik International
A Ukrainian agent was tasked with planting a bomb—disguised as a GPS tracker—under the car of a defense-enterprise employee, according to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
2026-07-22T07:27+0000
2026-07-22T07:27+0000
2026-07-22T07:27+0000
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The suspect was apprehended in the St. Petersburg subway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/russia-thwarts-more-ukrainian-terror-plots-as-enemy-morale-declines--fsbs-alpha-group-veteran-1124474197.html
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Russia’s FSB Quashes Ukrainian ‘GPS’ Bomb Plot in St. Petersburg
A Ukrainian agent was tasked with planting a bomb—disguised as a GPS tracker—under the car of a defense-enterprise employee, according to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
The suspect was apprehended in the St. Petersburg subway.
"During questioning, the detainee explained that he carried out the illegal actions on his own initiative, lured by a monetary reward received in a crypto wallet from a handler," the statement said.