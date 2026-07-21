https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/russia-thwarts-more-ukrainian-terror-plots-as-enemy-morale-declines--fsbs-alpha-group-veteran-1124474197.html

Russia Thwarts More Ukrainian Terror Plots as Enemy Morale Declines – FSB's Alpha Group Veteran

Russia Thwarts More Ukrainian Terror Plots as Enemy Morale Declines – FSB's Alpha Group Veteran

Sputnik International

There are several internal reasons why Ukrainian intelligence services have been experiencing more operational failures in Russia, Andrey Popov, a veteran of the Alpha counterterrorism unit, tells Sputnik.

2026-07-21T16:55+0000

2026-07-21T16:55+0000

2026-07-21T16:55+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

ukrainian security service (sbu)

russian federal security service (fsb)

europe

us

nato

terror plot

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Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) operatives are simply following old patterns and spending their budgets because they don't believe in victory, the pundit says, referring to recently thwarted attacks on Russian oil facilities and airfields. The constant personnel reshuffles implemented by Volodymyr Zelensky to maintain his grip on power have also weakened Ukraine's intelligence services, according to the pundit. Ukrainian operatives are now "more preoccupied with their own future – what they'll do once it all ends with Russia's victory." This is also one of the reasons why Ukrainian agents themselves come forward to the FSB and confess, thereby preventing terrorist attacks. Similar cases involving agents of the Abwehr and the SS were also fairly common during World War II. Unlike their Ukrainian counterparts, Russian intelligence officers adapt their strategy with greater flexibility and now operate proactively, exposing enemy agents while they are still plotting attacks, the pundit concludes.Russia has been methodically disrupting attempts by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) to sow chaos and spread terror. Here are just some of the terrorist attacks foiled in recent months:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/fsb-prevents-massive-ukrainian-fpv-drone-attack-on-russian-airfields-1124438475.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/nato-to-quietly-discuss-ukraines-terrorism-threat-at-summit---russian-mfa-1124414596.html

ukraine

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Ekaterina Blinova

volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, ukrainian security service (sbu), russian federal security service (fsb), europe, us, nato, terror plot