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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/trump-says-us-will-destroy-bridge-or-power-plant-in-iran-for-each-attack-on-ship-in-hormuz-1124477364.html
Trump Says US Will Destroy Bridge or Power Plant in Iran for Each Attack on Ship in Hormuz
Trump Says US Will Destroy Bridge or Power Plant in Iran for Each Attack on Ship in Hormuz
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to destroy one bridge or power plant in Iran, including in Tehran, every time the Islamic Republic strikes a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.
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"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," Trump said on Truth Social.On July 21, US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, where, per Israeli intelligence assessments, a fortified nuclear enrichment facility is located.The US has been conducting strikes against Iran since July 8, in violation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17.
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Trump Says US Will Destroy Bridge or Power Plant in Iran for Each Attack on Ship in Hormuz

13:26 GMT 22.07.2026 (Updated: 13:39 GMT 22.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to destroy one bridge or power plant in Iran, including in Tehran, every time the Islamic Republic strikes a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.
"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," Trump said on Truth Social.
Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Threats Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities Violate Int'l Law - Iranian Foreign Ministry
11:26 GMT
On July 21, US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, where, per Israeli intelligence assessments, a fortified nuclear enrichment facility is located.
The US has been conducting strikes against Iran since July 8, in violation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17.
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