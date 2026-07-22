https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/trump-says-us-will-destroy-bridge-or-power-plant-in-iran-for-each-attack-on-ship-in-hormuz-1124477364.html
Trump Says US Will Destroy Bridge or Power Plant in Iran for Each Attack on Ship in Hormuz
Trump Says US Will Destroy Bridge or Power Plant in Iran for Each Attack on Ship in Hormuz
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to destroy one bridge or power plant in Iran, including in Tehran, every time the Islamic Republic strikes a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.
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"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," Trump said on Truth Social.On July 21, US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, where, per Israeli intelligence assessments, a fortified nuclear enrichment facility is located.The US has been conducting strikes against Iran since July 8, in violation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17.
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Trump Says US Will Destroy Bridge or Power Plant in Iran for Each Attack on Ship in Hormuz
13:26 GMT 22.07.2026 (Updated: 13:39 GMT 22.07.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to destroy one bridge or power plant in Iran, including in Tehran, every time the Islamic Republic strikes a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.
"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," Trump said on Truth Social.
On July 21, US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, where, per Israeli intelligence assessments, a fortified nuclear enrichment facility is located.
The US has been conducting strikes against Iran since July 8, in violation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17.