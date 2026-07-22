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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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US Threats Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities Violate Int'l Law - Iranian Foreign Ministry
US Threats Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities Violate Int'l Law - Iranian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The US threats to attack Iran's nuclear facilities violate international law, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Wednesday.
2026-07-22T11:26+0000
2026-07-22T11:26+0000
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"The repeated US attacks and threats against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities not only constitute a flagrant violation of the core principles of the UN Charter, international law, and the relevant resolutions of the IAEA Board of Governors, General Conference, and UN Security Council, but also reveal the United States’ deep-rooted enmity toward Iran’s scientific progress and technological development," Baghaei wrote on X. Iran does not conduct any nuclear activities in the area of the Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La Mountain, otherwise known as "Pickaxe," which the United States wants to strike, the diplomat said, adding that the relevant remarks are just an excuse for more aggression.On July 21, US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, where, per Israeli intelligence assessments, a fortified nuclear enrichment facility is located.The US has been conducting strikes against Iran since July 8, in violation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/iran-vows-massive-retaliation-if-us-strikes-nuclear-facilities-1124476620.html
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US Threats Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities Violate Int'l Law - Iranian Foreign Ministry

11:26 GMT 22.07.2026
© AP Photo / HASAN SARBAKHSHIANIran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File)
Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2026
© AP Photo / HASAN SARBAKHSHIAN
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Statements from the US that it might bomb Iran's nuclear facilities violate international law, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Wednesday.
"The repeated US attacks and threats against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities not only constitute a flagrant violation of the core principles of the UN Charter, international law, and the relevant resolutions of the IAEA Board of Governors, General Conference, and UN Security Council, but also reveal the United States’ deep-rooted enmity toward Iran’s scientific progress and technological development," Baghaei wrote on X.
Iran does not conduct any nuclear activities in the area of the Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La Mountain, otherwise known as "Pickaxe," which the United States wants to strike, the diplomat said, adding that the relevant remarks are just an excuse for more aggression.
On July 21, US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, where, per Israeli intelligence assessments, a fortified nuclear enrichment facility is located.
The US has been conducting strikes against Iran since July 8, in violation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Vows Massive Retaliation if US Strikes Nuclear Facilities
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