https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/us-threats-against-irans-nuclear-facilities-violate-intl-law---iranian-foreign-ministry-1124477047.html

US Threats Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities Violate Int'l Law - Iranian Foreign Ministry

US Threats Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities Violate Int'l Law - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The US threats to attack Iran's nuclear facilities violate international law, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Wednesday.

2026-07-22T11:26+0000

2026-07-22T11:26+0000

2026-07-22T11:26+0000

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"The repeated US attacks and threats against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities not only constitute a flagrant violation of the core principles of the UN Charter, international law, and the relevant resolutions of the IAEA Board of Governors, General Conference, and UN Security Council, but also reveal the United States’ deep-rooted enmity toward Iran’s scientific progress and technological development," Baghaei wrote on X. Iran does not conduct any nuclear activities in the area of the Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La Mountain, otherwise known as "Pickaxe," which the United States wants to strike, the diplomat said, adding that the relevant remarks are just an excuse for more aggression.On July 21, US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, where, per Israeli intelligence assessments, a fortified nuclear enrichment facility is located.The US has been conducting strikes against Iran since July 8, in violation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17.

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