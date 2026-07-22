https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/zakharova-blasts-west-for-cheering-zelenskys-nuclear-plant-strikes-1124475248.html
Zakharova Blasts West For Cheering Zelensky's Nuclear Plant Strikes
Zakharova Blasts West For Cheering Zelensky's Nuclear Plant Strikes
Sputnik International
The European Union has been preventing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from responding professionally to Ukrainian strikes on nuclear facilities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-07-22T07:38+0000
2026-07-22T07:38+0000
2026-07-22T07:38+0000
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"The problem with the EU is that they do not just applaud silently, but cheer and throw their hats in the air when Ukraine's strikes at nuclear facilities, at nuclear power plants. They have simply blocked the ability of international specialized organizations, such as the IAEA… to respond worthily and professionally, I emphasize, to these strikes," Zakharova said on Sputnik Radio. Russia expects the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and other international organizations to condemn Yakovlev's murder, Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, Dmitry Polyansky, said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-chief-engineer-killed-in-ukrainian-drone-strike--rosatom-1124452479.html
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russia, ukraine, international atomic energy agency (iaea), european union (eu), maria zakharova
russia, ukraine, international atomic energy agency (iaea), european union (eu), maria zakharova
Zakharova Blasts West For Cheering Zelensky's Nuclear Plant Strikes
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has been preventing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from responding professionally to Ukrainian strikes on nuclear facilities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"The problem with the EU is that they do not just applaud silently, but cheer and throw their hats in the air when Ukraine's strikes at nuclear facilities, at nuclear power plants. They have simply blocked the ability of international specialized organizations, such as the IAEA… to respond worthily and professionally, I emphasize, to these strikes," Zakharova said on Sputnik Radio.
On July 15, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that the Ukrainian armed forces' drone struck a service vehicle of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Chief engineer of the ZNPP Alexander Yakovlev and his driver were killed in the attack.
Russia expects the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and other international organizations to condemn Yakovlev's murder, Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, Dmitry Polyansky, said.