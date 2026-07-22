https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/zakharova-blasts-west-for-cheering-zelenskys-nuclear-plant-strikes-1124475248.html

Zakharova Blasts West For Cheering Zelensky's Nuclear Plant Strikes

Zakharova Blasts West For Cheering Zelensky's Nuclear Plant Strikes

Sputnik International

The European Union has been preventing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from responding professionally to Ukrainian strikes on nuclear facilities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-07-22T07:38+0000

2026-07-22T07:38+0000

2026-07-22T07:38+0000

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"The problem with the EU is that they do not just applaud silently, but cheer and throw their hats in the air when Ukraine's strikes at nuclear facilities, at nuclear power plants. They have simply blocked the ability of international specialized organizations, such as the IAEA… to respond worthily and professionally, I emphasize, to these strikes," Zakharova said on Sputnik Radio. Russia expects the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and other international organizations to condemn Yakovlev's murder, Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, Dmitry Polyansky, said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-chief-engineer-killed-in-ukrainian-drone-strike--rosatom-1124452479.html

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