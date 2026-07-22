https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/zelensky-used-commander-in-chief-replacement-as-lightning-rod-amid-public-anger---expert-1124478005.html

Zelensky Used Commander-in-Chief Replacement as 'Lightning Rod' Amid Public Anger - Expert

Zelensky Used Commander-in-Chief Replacement as 'Lightning Rod' Amid Public Anger - Expert

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky used the replacement of Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi with Mykhailo Drapatyi as a "lightning rod" amid public anger over battlefield setbacks, political scientist and member of the Other Ukraine movement's council, Vasily Vakarov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

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2026-07-22T15:28+0000

2026-07-22T15:28+0000

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"What does the replacement of Syrskyi with Drapatyi mean? Zelensky has once again used the commander-in-chief as a 'lightning rod' for the failures of the Ukrainian armed forces: he did this in 2024 when Syrskyi replaced [Valerii] Zaluzhny, and he has done the same now by appointing Drapatyi to replace Syrskyi," Vakarov said. The expert believes the reshuffles in Ukraine's military are not over.

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