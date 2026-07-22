https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/zelensky-used-commander-in-chief-replacement-as-lightning-rod-amid-public-anger---expert-1124478005.html
Zelensky Used Commander-in-Chief Replacement as 'Lightning Rod' Amid Public Anger - Expert
Zelensky Used Commander-in-Chief Replacement as 'Lightning Rod' Amid Public Anger - Expert
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky used the replacement of Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi with Mykhailo Drapatyi as a "lightning rod" amid public anger over battlefield setbacks, political scientist and member of the Other Ukraine movement's council, Vasily Vakarov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
2026-07-22T15:28+0000
2026-07-22T15:28+0000
2026-07-22T15:28+0000
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"What does the replacement of Syrskyi with Drapatyi mean? Zelensky has once again used the commander-in-chief as a 'lightning rod' for the failures of the Ukrainian armed forces: he did this in 2024 when Syrskyi replaced [Valerii] Zaluzhny, and he has done the same now by appointing Drapatyi to replace Syrskyi," Vakarov said. The expert believes the reshuffles in Ukraine's military are not over.
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ukraine, volodymyr zelensky
Zelensky Used Commander-in-Chief Replacement as 'Lightning Rod' Amid Public Anger - Expert
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky used the replacement of Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi with Mykhailo Drapatyi as a "lightning rod" amid public anger over battlefield setbacks, political scientist and member of the Other Ukraine movement's council, Vasily Vakarov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"What does the replacement of Syrskyi with Drapatyi mean? Zelensky has once again used the commander-in-chief as a 'lightning rod' for the failures of the Ukrainian armed forces: he did this in 2024 when Syrskyi replaced [Valerii] Zaluzhny, and he has done the same now by appointing Drapatyi to replace Syrskyi," Vakarov said.
The expert believes the reshuffles in Ukraine's military are not over.
"However, this is not the end of the changes and shifts: we will see changes in the General Staff and the replacement of ambassadors in key countries for the current Ukrainian regime," Vakarov added.
On July 16, the Ukrainian parliament approved 16 new ministers, leaving only the foreign minister and defense minister posts vacant. Zelensky's refusal to reappoint Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister prompted protests in Kiev and several other cities. Following Fedorov's resignation, protests in support of the former minister broke out in Kiev and other cities, along with demonstrations against Syrskyi. On July 21, Zelensky appointed Drapatyi, who had been commander of the Joint Forces, as the new commander-in-chief.