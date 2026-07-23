https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/russia-hits-infrastructure-in-odessa-port-used-to-store-military-cargo---defense-ministry-1124479913.html

Russia Pounds Odessa Port Depot Housing Military Cargo in New Strike - MoD

Russia Pounds Odessa Port Depot Housing Military Cargo in New Strike - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have hit infrastructure facilities in the port of Odessa used for unloading and storing military cargo, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-07-23T07:03+0000

2026-07-23T07:03+0000

2026-07-23T08:02+0000

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The Russian military continued to launch group strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles overnight, the ministry said in a statement.Additionally, a workshop for the production of components for drones and a warehouse with UAVs in Odessa intended for the armed forces of Ukraine were destroyed, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-strikes-port-infrastructure-in-odessa-and-chernomorsk-storing-supplies-for-ukrainian-army-1124457287.html

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russia, ukraine, odessa, weapons, vehicles, cargo, infrastructure, drones