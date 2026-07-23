https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/russia-hits-infrastructure-in-odessa-port-used-to-store-military-cargo---defense-ministry-1124479913.html
Russia Pounds Odessa Port Depot Housing Military Cargo in New Strike - MoD
Russia Pounds Odessa Port Depot Housing Military Cargo in New Strike - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have hit infrastructure facilities in the port of Odessa used for unloading and storing military cargo, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-07-23T07:03+0000
2026-07-23T07:03+0000
2026-07-23T08:02+0000
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The Russian military continued to launch group strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles overnight, the ministry said in a statement.Additionally, a workshop for the production of components for drones and a warehouse with UAVs in Odessa intended for the armed forces of Ukraine were destroyed, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260717/russia-strikes-port-infrastructure-in-odessa-and-chernomorsk-storing-supplies-for-ukrainian-army-1124457287.html
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Russia Pounds Odessa Port Depot Housing Military Cargo in New Strike - MoD
07:03 GMT 23.07.2026 (Updated: 08:02 GMT 23.07.2026)
The Russian armed forces have struck infrastructure facilities in the port of Odessa used for unloading and storing military cargo, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The Russian military continued to launch group strikes with precision-guided air-launched weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles overnight, the ministry said in a statement.
"As a result of the strikes in the port of Odessa, port infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storing military cargo were hit," the statement read.
Additionally, a workshop for the production of components for drones and a warehouse with UAVs in Odessa intended for the armed forces of Ukraine were destroyed, the ministry said.