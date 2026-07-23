https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/russian-forces-liberate-belitskoye-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124480637.html

Russian Forces Liberate Belitskoye in Donetsk People’s Republic

Russian Forces Liberate Belitskoye in Donetsk People’s Republic

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Belitskoye (Bilytske) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-07-23T09:33+0000

2026-07-23T09:33+0000

2026-07-23T09:33+0000

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"Units of the Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Belitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.The city was taken following active offensive operations by Russian assault units, including forces supported by armored vehicles. Troops are continuing to clear the area and search buildings for isolated Ukrainian servicemen reportedly hiding in basements.The Russian Armed Forces also continued overnight strikes against Ukrainian military logistics and production facilities in Odessa.The strikes were part of Russia’s continuing campaign to disrupt the flow, storage, and production of military equipment supporting Ukrainian operations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/russia-hits-infrastructure-in-odessa-port-used-to-store-military-cargo---defense-ministry-1124479913.html

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