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Russian Forces Liberate Belitskoye in Donetsk People’s Republic
Russian Forces Liberate Belitskoye in Donetsk People’s Republic
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The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Belitskoye (Bilytske) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
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"Units of the Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Belitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.The city was taken following active offensive operations by Russian assault units, including forces supported by armored vehicles. Troops are continuing to clear the area and search buildings for isolated Ukrainian servicemen reportedly hiding in basements.The Russian Armed Forces also continued overnight strikes against Ukrainian military logistics and production facilities in Odessa.The strikes were part of Russia’s continuing campaign to disrupt the flow, storage, and production of military equipment supporting Ukrainian operations.
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Russian Forces Liberate Belitskoye in Donetsk People’s Republic

09:33 GMT 23.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat duty of a mobile fire group (MFG) from the Center Group of Forces on the Dobropillia axis of Russia's "special military operation."
Combat duty of a mobile fire group (MFG) from the Center Group of Forces on the Dobropillia axis of Russia's special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2026
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Belitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Units of the Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Belitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
The city was taken following active offensive operations by Russian assault units, including forces supported by armored vehicles. Troops are continuing to clear the area and search buildings for isolated Ukrainian servicemen reportedly hiding in basements.
Geran drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Pounds Odessa Port Depot Housing Military Cargo in New Strike - MoD
07:03 GMT
The Russian Armed Forces also continued overnight strikes against Ukrainian military logistics and production facilities in Odessa.

"Overnight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out group strikes using high-precision air-launched weapons and attack drones (targeting port infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storing military cargo – ed.)," the ministry said.

Air-launched precision weapons and strike drones targeted infrastructure at the Odessa Commercial Sea Port used to unload and store military cargo intended for the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Russian drones also struck a workshop producing components for unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as a warehouse containing drones prepared for delivery to Ukrainian forces
The strikes were part of Russia’s continuing campaign to disrupt the flow, storage, and production of military equipment supporting Ukrainian operations.
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