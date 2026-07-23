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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/trump-says-hes-on-the-brink-of-approving-biggest-iran-strikes-of-the-war-1124486104.html
Trump Says He's on the Brink of Approving Biggest Iran Strikes of the War
Trump Says He's on the Brink of Approving Biggest Iran Strikes of the War
Sputnik International
"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," the US president told Axios on Thursday.
2026-07-23T16:48+0000
2026-07-23T16:48+0000
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Trump reiterated claims that Iran wants to negotiate, but said "they haven't received enough pain yet."The president's latest threats follow his Truth Social warning that the US would "hold Iran responsible" for Houthi targeting of ships in the Red Sea.Separately on Thursday, Iran's military announced that it had destroyed a THAAD radar and Patriot missile system at a US base in Jordan.Also this week, Trump threatened to ramp up the targeting of Iranian bridges and power plants if Iran didn't let up on its targeting of ships trying to evade its de facto blockade in Hormuz Strait.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/trump-says-us-will-destroy-bridge-or-power-plant-in-iran-for-each-attack-on-ship-in-hormuz-1124477364.html
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Trump Says He's on the Brink of Approving Biggest Iran Strikes of the War

16:48 GMT 23.07.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)
President Donald Trump speaks to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," the US president told Axios on Thursday.
Israel "would join in two minutes if I ask them to," but the US doesn't "need anybody" for the potential new round of aggression, Trump added.
Trump reiterated claims that Iran wants to negotiate, but said "they haven't received enough pain yet."
The president's latest threats follow his Truth Social warning that the US would "hold Iran responsible" for Houthi targeting of ships in the Red Sea.
Separately on Thursday, Iran's military announced that it had destroyed a THAAD radar and Patriot missile system at a US base in Jordan.
Also this week, Trump threatened to ramp up the targeting of Iranian bridges and power plants if Iran didn't let up on its targeting of ships trying to evade its de facto blockade in Hormuz Strait.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Vows to Bomb Iranian Bridge or Power Plant for Every Ship Attack in Hormuz
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