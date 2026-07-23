https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/trump-says-hes-on-the-brink-of-approving-biggest-iran-strikes-of-the-war-1124486104.html

Trump Says He's on the Brink of Approving Biggest Iran Strikes of the War

Trump Says He's on the Brink of Approving Biggest Iran Strikes of the War

Sputnik International

"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," the US president told Axios on Thursday.

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Trump reiterated claims that Iran wants to negotiate, but said "they haven't received enough pain yet."The president's latest threats follow his Truth Social warning that the US would "hold Iran responsible" for Houthi targeting of ships in the Red Sea.Separately on Thursday, Iran's military announced that it had destroyed a THAAD radar and Patriot missile system at a US base in Jordan.Also this week, Trump threatened to ramp up the targeting of Iranian bridges and power plants if Iran didn't let up on its targeting of ships trying to evade its de facto blockade in Hormuz Strait.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/trump-says-us-will-destroy-bridge-or-power-plant-in-iran-for-each-attack-on-ship-in-hormuz-1124477364.html

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