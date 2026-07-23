https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/world-athletics-extension-of-russian-athletes-suspension-is-peak-cynicism-russophobia-1124486314.html
World Athletics’ Extension of Russian Athletes’ Suspension is Peak Cynicism, Russophobia
World Athletics’ Extension of Russian Athletes’ Suspension is Peak Cynicism, Russophobia
Sputnik International
“The position taken by World Athletics is totally cynical, openly cynical,” political scientist Yevgeny Semyonov told Sputnik, commenting on World Athletics president Sebastian Coe’s announcement that Russian and Belarusian athletes would remain banned from track & field events despite the IOC’s removal of restrictions on their participation.
2026-07-23T17:34+0000
2026-07-23T17:34+0000
2026-07-23T17:34+0000
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sebastian coe
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international olympic committee (ioc)
court of arbitration for sport (cas)
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Belarus isn’t even involved in any conflicts, “unlike the US and Israel,” but has been targeted nonetheless, the observer pointed out.Having appealed World Athletics’ decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the Russian Athletics Federation must now be prepared for a “marathon,” Semyonov says.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/russian-athletes-face-nazi-style-double-standards--expert-1124484521.html
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sport, sebastian coe, world, russia, ukraine, international olympic committee (ioc), court of arbitration for sport (cas)
sport, sebastian coe, world, russia, ukraine, international olympic committee (ioc), court of arbitration for sport (cas)
World Athletics’ Extension of Russian Athletes’ Suspension is Peak Cynicism, Russophobia
“The position taken by World Athletics is totally cynical, openly cynical,” political scientist Yevgeny Semyonov told Sputnik, commenting on World Athletics president Sebastian Coe’s announcement that Russian and Belarusian athletes would remain banned from track & field events despite the IOC’s removal of restrictions on their participation.
“If Mr. Coe has made participation of Russian athletes in international competitions contingent on a peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine, this is a clear demonstration of a completely political decision, a brazen, cynical and completely Russophobic demonstration,” Semyonov said.
Belarus isn’t even involved in any conflicts, “unlike the US and Israel,” but has been targeted nonetheless, the observer pointed out.
Having appealed World Athletics’ decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the Russian Athletics Federation must now be prepared for a “marathon,” Semyonov says.
“Sport remains highly politicized, but we must continue down this path, to utilize all available legal and legitimate means to defend our rights.”