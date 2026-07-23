https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/world-athletics-extension-of-russian-athletes-suspension-is-peak-cynicism-russophobia-1124486314.html

World Athletics’ Extension of Russian Athletes’ Suspension is Peak Cynicism, Russophobia

World Athletics’ Extension of Russian Athletes’ Suspension is Peak Cynicism, Russophobia

Sputnik International

“The position taken by World Athletics is totally cynical, openly cynical,” political scientist Yevgeny Semyonov told Sputnik, commenting on World Athletics president Sebastian Coe’s announcement that Russian and Belarusian athletes would remain banned from track & field events despite the IOC’s removal of restrictions on their participation.

2026-07-23T17:34+0000

2026-07-23T17:34+0000

2026-07-23T17:34+0000

analysis

sport

sebastian coe

world

russia

ukraine

international olympic committee (ioc)

court of arbitration for sport (cas)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/09/1124426621_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_71a75c1106fe004409433ec2dc449241.jpg

Belarus isn’t even involved in any conflicts, “unlike the US and Israel,” but has been targeted nonetheless, the observer pointed out.Having appealed World Athletics’ decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the Russian Athletics Federation must now be prepared for a “marathon,” Semyonov says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/russian-athletes-face-nazi-style-double-standards--expert-1124484521.html

world

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sport, sebastian coe, world, russia, ukraine, international olympic committee (ioc), court of arbitration for sport (cas)