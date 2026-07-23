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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/russian-athletes-face-nazi-style-double-standards--expert-1124484521.html
Russian Athletes Face 'Nazi-Style' Double Standards — Expert
Russian Athletes Face 'Nazi-Style' Double Standards — Expert
Sputnik International
The decision by World Athletics to extend the suspension of Russian athletes is an act of "institutional Russophobia" and political discrimination, Pavel Danilov, director of the Center for Political Analysis and associate professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Sputnik.
2026-07-23T14:53+0000
2026-07-23T15:02+0000
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"The IOC has already lifted restrictions on Russian athletes competing under their flag and anthem, and most federations have accepted this recommendation. The decision by World Athletics shows that racist and Nazi-style double standards are still at work," he noted.The decision reflects the control of European structures over international athletics federations, which undermines the very principles of the Olympic movement by putting politics above equality, Danilov added.The IOC lifted all restrictions on Russian competitors on July 7, and most federations have followed suit. World Athletics, however, has maintained its blanket ban despite restoring the Russian federation's membership and removing doping-related sanctions this March.The Russian Athletics Federation has now appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, challenging this ban.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/playing-by-no-rules-how-politics-seeks-to-take-over-international-sports-1124423594.html
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russia, sport, international olympic committee (ioc), russian athletics federation, discrimination

Russian Athletes Face 'Nazi-Style' Double Standards — Expert

14:53 GMT 23.07.2026 (Updated: 15:02 GMT 23.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov / Go to the mediabankAthletes at the start of the women's 100m semifinal race at the Russian Track and Field Cup at the Meteor stadium in Zhukovsky, Moscow Region
Athletes at the start of the women's 100m semifinal race at the Russian Track and Field Cup at the Meteor stadium in Zhukovsky, Moscow Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2026
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The decision by World Athletics to extend the suspension of Russian athletes is an act of "institutional Russophobia" and political discrimination, Pavel Danilov, director of the Center for Political Analysis and associate professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Sputnik.
"The IOC has already lifted restrictions on Russian athletes competing under their flag and anthem, and most federations have accepted this recommendation. The decision by World Athletics shows that racist and Nazi-style double standards are still at work," he noted.
The decision reflects the control of European structures over international athletics federations, which undermines the very principles of the Olympic movement by putting politics above equality, Danilov added.
Playing by No Rules: How Politics Seeks to Take Over International Sports - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2026
World
Playing by No Rules: How Politics Seeks to Take Over International Sports
9 July, 14:39 GMT
The IOC lifted all restrictions on Russian competitors on July 7, and most federations have followed suit. World Athletics, however, has maintained its blanket ban despite restoring the Russian federation's membership and removing doping-related sanctions this March.
The Russian Athletics Federation has now appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, challenging this ban.
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